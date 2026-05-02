Joliet will close Chicago Street to bring in downtown sculpture

The "Unity Dome," a sculpture to be created in the new Joliet city square, will be made of stainless steel with a design resembling paper cut art on Aug. 21, 2025. (Provided by the City of Joliet)

A section of Chicago Street will be closed Monday and Tuesday as parts of the new city sculpture are brought into the City Square in Joliet.

No through traffic will be allowed between Van Buren and Clinton streets, according to a news release from the city.

Sculpture parts built in China are being shipped to Joliet from the Port of Los Angeles, according to Lisa Dorothy, project manager for the City Square project.

Those parts will be put together on the new City Square to create what is called the “Unity Dome.” It is a sculpture designed to reflect various aspects of life in Joliet.