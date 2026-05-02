Road work on U.S. 34 begins Friday with lane closures through July

The 7-mile work zone is from Interstate 39 east of Mendota to East 12th Road in Earlville. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Road work on U.S. 34 between Mendota and Earlville began on Friday with daily lane closures expected through mid-July.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will patch, mill and resurface the 7-mile stretch as part of a $3.6 million project. Flaggers will control lane closures throughout the work zone, and drivers should expect delays and plan alternate routes during construction.

Work is anticipated to be complete by mid-July, weather permitting.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The project is part of Rebuild Illinois, a statewide infrastructure program. For updates on construction progress, visit GettingAroundIllinois.com or follow @IDOTDistrict3 on X.

For IDOT District 3 updates on X, follow @IDOTDistrict3.

To view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map, visit GettingAroundIllinois.com.