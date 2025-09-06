Week 2 results for 2025, recaps of every game in the McHenry County area

Prairie Ridge 33, Jacobs 22: QB Luke Vanderwiel ran for three touchdowns and returned an interception 60 yards for a TD in the Fox Valley Conference win for the Wolves.

McHenry 43, Crystal Lake South 7: QB Jeffry Schwab connected with wide receiver Haydn Schmidt for a 68-yard TD pass on the opening play, and McHenry rolled to an FVC win over the Gators.

Burlington Central 10, Cary-Grove 7: Parker Auxier broke up a fourth-down pass with Cary-Grove driving with 23 seconds left as the Rockets held on to beat the Trojans in their FVC game.

Huntley 28, Dundee-Crown 27 (OT): The Red Raiders came back from a 21-0 deficit to beat the Chargers in their FVC game in overtime. Chase Hojnacki ran for 122 yards and scored two total TDs.

Hampshire 42, Crystal Lake Central 14: RBs Tymere Marshall and Jacob Ostrowski helped the Whips take control after halftime in an FVC win over the Tigers.

Richmond-Burton 24, Coal City 20: RB Luke Johnson scored two second-half touchdowns as the Rockets beat the Coalers for an early-season signature win.

Johnsburg 7, Addison Trail 6: Senior Jacob Vetter blocked a potential game-winning field goal with 9.6 seconds to play as the Skyhawks defeated Addison Trail.

Marengo 41, Peotone 21: Gavin Baros ran for 195 yards and two scores, and Connor Sacco added 142 yards on the ground and two TDs as the Indians beat the Blue Devils.

Woodstock 21, Ridgewood 14: The Blue Streaks moved to 2-0 on the season with a nonconference win against the Rebels. Matthew Cress caught six passes for 72 yards and two TDs.

IC Catholic 40, Woodstock North 13: The Thunder fell to 1-1 with a nonconference loss to the Knights.

Alden-Hebron 38, Ridgewood 24: Caleb Linneman had 155 yards and two touchdowns as the Giants beat the Spartans in an Illinois 8-Man Football Association game.

Marian Central 46, Clemente 0: The Hurricanes dominated the Wildcats for their first win of the season.

Reed-Custer 34, Harvard 0: The Hornets fell to 0-2 with a loss to the Comets.