Luke Vanderwiel’s pick-six, 3 rushing TDs spark Prairie Ridge

Prairie Ridge's Luke Vanderwiel tries to avoid the tackle of Jacobs' Nick Meyer during a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Luke Vanderwiel, Prairie Ridge’s touchdown maker, got help from a defensive player Friday night.

The player?

Vanderwiel himself. The senior option quarterback (and sometimes safety) makes touchdowns on defense too.

“I was just doing my coverage, and I happened to be there,” Vanderwiel said.

Vanderwiel’s pick-six was a momentum-changing play for Prairie Ridge in its 33-22 win over visiting Jacobs in a Fox Valley Conference showdown in Crystal Lake.

Vanderwiel rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in a game Prairie Ridge never trailed. His defensive score gave him his second four-TD game in as many this season.

Wolves coach Mike Frericks picks his spots when deciding when to play Vanderwiel on defense. He had Vanderwiel on the field in the second half with the visiting Golden Eagles chasing a 19-8 deficit and putting together a drive that put them in PR territory.

Prairie Ridge's Logan Thennes is tackled by Jacobs' Michael Cannady during a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

On Jacobs’ eighth play of its opening third-quarter possession, Vanderwiel intercepted a pass by backup quarterback Austin Stennett and raced the other way 60 yards and into the end zone.

“There’s just times you got to put your athletes in the right place, and he was in the right place,” Frericks said of Vanderwiel after his Wolves improved to 2-0 and 2-0 in the FVC. “He’s a guy that can really do a lot of good things on the football field. He’s one of the best blockers we have, one of the better tacklers, one of the better throwers, one of the better catchers, one of the better defensive backs. So you got to put him out there, and he just makes plays.”

Stennett was in the game because Jacobs starting QB Connor Goehring injured his shoulder while scoring on a PAT run after Justin Gonzalez scored on an inside handoff with 9:56 left in the second quarter to get Jacobs on the board. Goehring had sprinted 55 yards down the left sideline on the previous play.

Jacobs' Austin Stennett throws a pass during a Fox Valley Conference football game Prairie Ridge on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

“He separated [the shoulder] a little bit, but they got it back in, so nothing’s torn,” Golden Eagles coach Brian Zimmerman said. “I’m really proud of Stennett, but Connor’s our leader, and we definitely missed him tonight. He’ll rebound. He’s a captain for a reason.”

Stennett, a 5-foot-9, 155-pound sophomore, showed poise and accuracy in his first varsity game. He completed 19 of 23 passes for 163 yards and a TD.

“When I saw Connor go down, there were some nerves that came to my heart,” Stennett said. “I have a great group of guys surrounding me, supporting me, and that helped me get through the situation.”

The only mistake Stennett made was the Vanderwiel interception. It came on first down from the PR 41.

“I saw our tight end dragging across the middle,” Stennett said. “I just tried to loft it in there, maybe see if I can make a play. The safety [Vanderwiel] rolled down, made a great play. It resulted in a touchdown for them. It happens, but it’s something I can get better on.”

Vanderwiel jumped in front of the pass with momentum, and he then displayed the elusiveness and speed that gives opposing defenses fits when he’s playing QB.

“When I first got it, I was confused,” Vanderwiel said. “There was a lot going on. I got a lot of help from other players. It helps when you have great teammates.”

Vanderwiel opened the scoring on the first play from scrimmage, as he busted off a 54-yard run. His TD runs of 3 and 1 yards helped Prairie Ridge extend its lead.

Vanderwiel also completed four passes – three to sophomore tight end Hunter Mosolino – for 96 yards, after going 0 of 6 against Cary-Grove the previous week.

“We still got a lot to work on with our passing, but I did feel good to finally get some yards,” Vanderwiel said.

Prairie Ridge's Luke Vanderwiel breaks away from the tackle attempt of Jacobs' Nick Meyer on his way to a touchdown during a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Prairie Ridge led 26-8 after three quarters. Jacobs (1-1, 1-1) got fourth-quarter TDs from Caden DuMelle (15 carries, 95 yards), who scored from 8 yards out, and Carson Goehring, who caught an 8-yard dart from Stennett in the end zone.

Jacobs' Caden DuMelle runs with the football during a Fox Valley Conference football game Prairie Ridge on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

“Offensively, it was just self-inflicted wounds,” DuMelle said. “I felt that we were as physical as them, if not more. We just had penalties. We were talking about just about control the controllables. Do what you can do. Unfortunately, we came out with the loss, but I feel good about where we’re at.”

Prairie Ridge’s lone fourth-quarter score came on a 5-yard run from Owen Satterlee on a pitch from Vanderwiel.

“That Jacobs team’s a good football team,” Frericks said. “They gave us everything they had. They hung in there, and they were tough.”