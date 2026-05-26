2 people in critical condition following Joliet crash where vehicle drove wrong-way over bridge

Drivers of two vehicles were listed in critical condition following a crash near downtown Joliet late Monday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., an officer observed a gray Honda coupe traveling the wrong way westbound on Jefferson Street near the Will County Courthouse and attempted to the stop the car by activating the squad car’s emergency lights and sirens, Joliet police said,

The Honda continued westbound over the Jefferson Street bridge, accelerating away from the officer while continuing to drive in the oncoming traffic lanes on Jefferson Street, past North Hickory Street and Center Street, police said.

The Honda increased its speed and pulled away from the officer before ultimately crashing into a black Chevrolet Equinox, police said.

Officers arrived on the scene and provided first aid to both drivers before Joliet Fire Department paramedics responded and transported both drivers to Saint Joseph Medical Center, police said.

The driver of the Honda was awaiting air transport to another hospital late Monday night, police said.

Anyone with video footage or additional information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.