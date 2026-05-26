St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School celebrates Class of 2026

Thirteen eighth-grade students from St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School in Streator were honored this month for their academic achievements and service to the school community. (Tom Sistak)

Thirteen eighth-grade students from St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School in Streator were honored this month for their academic achievements and service to the school community.

The Class of 2026 — Augustus Baron, Bryce Blakemore, Bennett Bourell, Isaiah Dalton, Emily Dovin, Angelo Fazio, Hayden Flori, Ageo Gutierrez, Evan Ostrom, Paisley Pence, Hunter Sneath, Marshall Volkman, and Cade Wright — participated in a graduation Mass on Saturday, May 16, celebrated by Monsignor Philip Halfacre, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Church.

Before the Mass, the school honored the graduates at an awards banquet on Monday, May 11, where Principal Emily Blumenshine and the faculty recognized their accomplishments in academics, the arts, athletics, and service.

Bennett Bourell was named valedictorian of the class.

Other graduates earned recognition in multiple areas. Hayden Flori received six awards, including honors in choir, religion, English language arts, Spanish, and art. Paisley Pence and Cade Wright each earned four awards.

Seven families had their last child graduate from St. Michael this year: the Barons, Bourrells, Daltons, Dovins, Fazios, Gutierrez, and Ostroms.

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School serves students in grades K–8 in Streator.