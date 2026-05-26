Plainfield teen charged with attempted murder after allegedly running car into Chicago police officers

A Plainfield man is reportedly facing multiple charges of first-degree attempted murder and other felony charges after allegedly ramming a car into Chicago police officers over the weekend.

Rashad Johnson, 18, of Plainfield was charged with 13 felony counts, including five counts of first-degree attempted murder, five counts of aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon, and one count each of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon (no FOID), aggravated unlawful possession of a loaded weapon (no FOID) and criminal damage to property (less than $500), according to WGN news.

Shaw Local has not yet confirmed these charges.

Johnson was reportedly arrested on Sunday around 3:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Loomis Street in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood after being identified as the person who allegedly drove a vehicle into five Chicago police officers near the same location, according to news reports.

The incident happened when police were trying to shut down what was reported as a “teen takeover” on the Near West Side early Sunday morning, according to reports.

The officers were treated at local hospitals, according to WGN.

Johnson was scheduled for a detention hearing on Tuesday, according to reports.