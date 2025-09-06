Marengo’s Gavin Baros, Connor Sacco run wild to beat Peotone: Week 2 McHenry County roundup

Marengo 41, Peotone 21: At Peotone, Gavin Baros ran for 195 yards and two scores (45 and 58 yards), and Connor Sacco added 142 yards on the ground and two TDs (1 and 58 yards), as the Indians topped the Blue Devils to improve to 2-0.

Sam Vandello also scored on the ground and was 7-of-9 passing for 107 yards and a touchdown. Parker Mandelky finished with 82 yards receiving, including a 19-yard TD.

Marengo never trailed, leading 21-14 at half and 28-14 after three quarters.

Woodstock 21, Ridgewood 14: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks moved to 2-0 on the season with a nonconference win against the Rebels. Matthew Cress caught six passes for 72 yards and two TDS, and Caden Thompson was 16-of-24 passing for two scores and 120 yards.

IC Catholic 40, Woodstock North 13: At Elmhurst, the Thunder fell to 1-1 with a nonconference loss to the Knights. North plays at Marengo in Week 3 to open Kishwaukee River Conference play.

Alden-Hebron 38, Ridgewood 24: At Woodhull, Caleb Linneman had 14 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns as the Giants beat Spartans to improve to 2-0 on the season. Louie Bageanis had 139 rushing yards and two scores, JP Stewart (40 yards rushing) was 6-of-8 passing for 74 yards and a TD, and Fabian Carreno had four catches for 68 yards and a score.

Alden-Hebron’s defense limited Cambridge to 214 total yards.

Marian Central 46, Clemente 0: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (1-1) dominated the Wildcats for their first win of the season.

Reed-Custer 34, Harvard 0: At Braidwood, the Hornets fell to 0-2 with a loss to the Comets.