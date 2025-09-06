Key stop lifts Burlington Central past Cary-Grove

Parker Auxier was in the right place at the right time.

With time running out, Cary-Grove marched 67 yards on 11 plays.

On a fourth-and-7 at the Burlington Central 21-yard line with 23 seconds left, Trojans quarterback Jackson Berndt lofted a pass intended for Lance Moore. Auxier leaped in front of Moore to break up the pass.

The host Rockets held on for a 10-7 win over Cary-Grove in a Fox Valley Conference game at Rocket Hill on Friday night.

“I think the receiver was open and I got in position to break up the pass,” Auxier said. “This was a great win against a great team.”

Burlington Central coach Brian Iossi praised Auxier.

“Parker is our best athlete,” the BC coach said. “He did a great job on that last play.”

Auxier also rushed for 55 yards and eight carries, which included a 5-yard touchdown run. Max Gemelli kicked a 28-yard field goal with 1:15 left in the third quarter which proved to be the winning points.

“I trust my snapper and my holder and all my teammates,” Gemelli said. “It is an amazing feeling.”

Iossi was proud of Gemelli.

“We had a three-year varsity kicker,” Iossi said. “[Gemelli] has done a great job and made a big kick tonight.”

Gemelli was set up to try a 30-yard field goal late in the game, but the Rockets attempted a fake field goal. The Trojans (0-2, 0-2) foiled the fake kick and took over at their own 11 with 3:22 left in the game.

Cary-Grove converted two fourth downs on the final drive of the game. Berndt, who ran for 60 yards on 18 carries, ran for 8 yards on a fourth-and-7. Then with a fourth-and-6, Landon Moore ran 12 yards on a reverse to convert the first down.

“Burlington had a good game plan and they executed it,” Cary-Grove coach Brad Seaburg said. “They made the big plays. Give Burlington Central credit. There is a lot of season left.”

Henry Deering led the Rockets in rushing with 63 yards.

“This is a great win,” Iossi said. “Our defense played great. To hold a great offense like Cary-Grove to seven points. We were very physical on defense.”