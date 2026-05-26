Kankakee Deputy Chief Austin shares stories of sacrifice, service for Memorial Day

Donell Austin, Kankakee Deputy Police Chief, was the keynote speaker at Memorial Day weekend ceremonies Saturday at the Ray Olley statue. Austin was presented with a brick paver that was inserted at the site, showing his service. (Photo provided by Dois Allen)

For Donell Austin, Memorial Day has a very personal meaning.

Austin, the Deputy Police Chief for Kankakee, was the keynote speaker Saturday for the Memorial Day weekend services at the Ray Olley statue south of Kankakee at 2150 US 45, in front of A.N. Webber. The statue honors the life of local World War II U.S. Navy vet Ray Olley and is designed to bring attention to the problem of PTSD.

During the ceremony, U.S. Navy vet Daniel Gerber rang a bell 22 times, symbolizing the average number of veterans who commit suicide each day in the country.

Austin spoke eloquently about a fellow soldier who died during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Specialist Brandon Ramsey, also from Illinois, was killed while on convoy escort duty near Tallil Air Base, Iraq, Aug. 8, 2003. He was only 21.

Austin was his squad leader in the 933rd Military Police Company. One of the key duties of the military police in Iraq, Austin explained to the audience, was to escort convoys.

Austin served in the Army Reserves, the Army and the Army National Guard.

“Sacrifice and service,” he said, “is separated by the thinnest of lines.”

Speaking of post-traumatic stress disorder, he said, that some wounds are visible and others are not. “Healing requires treatment,” he said. Honoring a soldier, he added, is not just a passive experience. “Honor requires action.” That means supporting a soldier and calling for better treatment of PTSD. A meal, a phone call, and a ride to treatment are all ways to help a struggling veteran.

There is a phrase, “All gave some. Some gave all.” Memorial Day is the day when all who gave the last full measure are remembered, Austin said.

Austin explained the history of Memorial Day. One of the earliest commemorations was held in 1865 when free Blacks in Charleston, S.C., honored those Union soldiers who had fallen. Later, in 1868, Gen. John A. Logan asked that May 30 be set aside as a national day of remembrance.

Memorial Day, Austin said, is not about glorifying war. Anyone who has ever held the flag of a fallen soldier against their breast, Austin said, realizes that war is not glorious.

About 200 people attended the service at the statue. Riverside Medical Center was the major sponsor of the event. A giant American flag hoisted over the road by Alexander Equipment drew the attention of drivers. Many motorists honked their horns in support.

American flags rippled in the breeze toward the east. Jojo Sayson, organizer of the drive to erect the statue and coordinator of the program, said the United States was the “best country.” He reminded all of the motto that we are “One nation under God.”

There were several speakers who greeted the audience. Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said all should take time during this weekend to remember what we should never ever forget. Matt McBurnie, vice president of communications, spoke on behalf of sponsor Riverside. He noted that providing quick access to care is a way to prevent the tragedy of PTSD-related suicide.

Matthew Schore, vice president of business for A.N. Webber, said Webber was excited to be the site of the memorial statue. He said that veterans were 40 percent of the Webber workforce.

Charles Balesi, in his uniform as a French officer, signed copies of his book, “Black Warriors in White Armies.” He said that very few people are aware that two divisions of African Americans fought in France during World War I.

Bill Cotter, a U.S. Navy veteran, led the Momence Honor Guard in the presentation of the colors. The guard, which has been in existence for 30 years, assists with services for veterans. More than 360 students have participated over the years. All are descendants of veterans.

Free Bibles were distributed by the Faith Baptist Church. The Rev. Thomas Theneth of St. Joseph Church in Manteno gave the invocation. Denny Caise of WVLI served as the master of ceremonies.

Cathy Olley Stevens, the daughter of Ray Olley, said her dad never forgot Memorial Day. Olley served in the Navy in World War II and survived the war, but had PTSD for many years.

She led the group in singing “God Bless America.”