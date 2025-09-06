QB Jeffry Schwab helps McHenry beat Crystal Lake South as Warriors move to 2-0

McHenry’s Jeffry Schwab fires a pass against Crystal Lake South in varsity boys football at McCracken Field on the campus of McHenry High School in McHenry on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Senior Jeffry Schwab’s return to quarterback for McHenry had a delayed start.

For good reason.

Schwab was rather busy filling multiple roles as a pitcher, infielder and outfielder for the high school baseball team, which played deep into the spring and finished as the Class 4A state runner-up.

Schwab, who played quarterback as a freshman but switched to running back and free safety the next two seasons, took back the job as the Warriors’ starting QB over the summer.

On Friday, Schwab connected with wide receiver Haydn Schmidt for a 68-yard TD throw to begin their Fox Valley Conference game against Crystal Lake South, and the Warriors ran away.

McHenry, which caused five turnovers on defense, knocked off South 43-7 to improve to 2-0 ahead of a Week 3 matchup at Cary-Grove. The Trojans lost to Burlington Central 10-7 to fall to 0-2.

“It feels amazing,” said Schwab, who completed 8 of 13 passes for 161 yards and a TD. “I always believed in myself ... and I just try to do my best to lead with my actions. I’m not the most vocal guy. Especially becoming the quarterback, it’s a position you have to lead. Everyone’s got to trust you. People might doubt me, I haven’t played quarterback in a while, but I’ve been working hard, and I’m ready for it.”

Schmidt was Schwab’s go-to receiver, hauling in seven catches for 145 yards. The Warriors also ran the ball strong, led by 122 yards and two TDs from Joey Spelman. Mick Reidy had 88 yards and a score, Hunter Lechner scored from 1 yard out, and Ethan Dietmeyer broke free for a 37-yard TD for the final score.

McHenry first-year coach Colt Nero said Schwab hasn’t shied away from taking charge.

“He’s a confident and collected individual,” Nero said of his QB. “He does an awesome job and the guys look to him as a leader. One thing we worked on with him this offseason, he’s got that confidence, he’s got that chip on his shoulder, but now we want him to be a little more vocal about it.

“If there’s a bad play or a penalty or whatever the case may be, the guys look to him. He does a nice job of getting us back on track, staying focused on one play at a time.”

McHenry’s James Butler celebrates after recovering a Crystal Lake South fumble in varsity boys football at McCracken Field on the campus of McHenry High School in McHenry on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The game’s opening 68-yard touchdown from Schwab to Schmidt came on a slant that Schmidt grabbed over the middle and ran away from the Gators’ defense.

“They’re gut-check moments, and I think we had a handful of those today,” South coach Rob Fontana said of the opening TD. “That was one of those moments where unfortunately, we didn’t respond well. As a team, we’ve done a real nice job of trying to stay together. We’re very senior strong on the defensive side, but we just couldn’t rebound from that. We couldn’t get that next stop and get any kind of momentum that comes back.”

For South, QB Michael Silvius threw for 123 yards, including a 28-yard TD to Noah Franch (38 yards receiving) in the fourth quarter after the Warriors went up 29-0. Gavin Hastings had three catches for 38 yards, and Eddy Phillips had 47 yards on two receptions.

Defensively, McHenry held South to 29 yards of offense in the first half.

Owen Hobson, James Butler and Lucas Decker each had interceptions, and Butler and Nolan Chovanec each had a fumble recovery. Hobson caused one of those fumbles with a hard tackle on a kickoff that led to one of two field goals from Jaiden Linderman.

McHenry’s two wins already matches last year’s win total.

“We’ve had a rough few years, so this feels real nice,” Schwab said. “Everyone’s been working together. I think the key is how bad we all want it.”