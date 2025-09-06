Huntley rallies to beat Dundee-Crown in overtime

Prior to its last drive in the fourth quarter, Huntley quarterback Malik Carter was preaching that pressure is a privilege. The Red Raiders took those words to heart.

The offense marched 61 yards against Dundee-Crown and scored the game-tying touchdown with 51 seconds left in regulation to even the score at 21 and force overtime.

In the extra period, the Red Raiders and Chargers each scored, but D-C couldn’t get the two-point conversion making the final 28-27 for Huntley.

“It is a privilege to wake up and get to play football and we have to take advantage of every chance you get to win the game,” Carter said.

The outcome was a far cry from the way Huntley started.

On their first play from scrimmage, D-C’s Leon Metcalf intercepted the Red Raiders’ pass. On Huntley’s second possession, it was Ryan Pierce’s turn to force a turnover with another interception.

The Chargers used those turnovers as a springboard to jump out to a 14-0 first quarter lead. D-C quarterback Isaac Grzynkowicz hit Pierce with a 32-yard touchdown pass and on their next possession, Grynkowicz and Pierce connected again, this time a 13-yard touchdown pass.

On the night, Grzynkowicz was 8 of 20 for 103 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 64 yards on 18 carries.

After a Kadin Malone one-yard touchdown run extended the score to 21-0, the Red Raiders chipped away at the lead. Carter flipped the ball to Connor Wade for a 5-yard touchdown, and Coleson De La Paz returned an attempted D-C field goal 90 yards for the Huntley touchdown, making it 21-14 at the half.

In the second half, both teams moved the ball but couldn’t find the end zone until late in the fourth quarters.

Huntley (2-0, 2-0) took possession of the ball at its own 39 yard line with 2:45 on the clock. Huntley used Chase Hojnacki running the ball and Carter hitting Michael Chan with two big passes to set up the game tying touchdown, which forced overtime. Hojnacki, who finished with 122 yards rushing on 18 carries, capped the drive with a four-yard touchdown run.

In the extra period, Huntley scored on a Carter to Hojnacki 10-yard touchdown pass. D-C then responded with a Gryznkowicz to Max Backaus touchdown pass, but the two-point conversion fell short.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of a game that started off slow and sluggish, turning it over like we did, but I’m proud of the way our guys stayed together, even down by 21 points, and all the credit to Dundee-Crown, they did a lot of great things,” Huntley coach Mike Naymola said.

For the Chargers (0-2, 0-2), they outgained the Red Raiders and forced four turnovers. A very tough outcome after doing so many things well.

“Just so proud of our guys, they played so hard, many of our guys play both ways and, unfortunately we couldn’t finish it tonight, but just super proud,” D-D coach Mike Steinhaus said.