Why McHenry County Board candidates say they’re running

The Northwest Herald asked the Republican and Democratic McHenry County Board candidates to tell readers why they’re running. Here’s what they told us, and read their full questionnaire responses by clicking on their names:

County Board chair

Mike Buehler, Republican (incumbent): I am running for reelection as McHenry County Board chairman in order to continue to provide the highest level of service that our residents expect. Under my leadership, our top priorities have been focused on fiscal responsibility while strongly supporting public safety, economic and workforce development, maintaining our roads, and infrastructure improvements such as sewer and water projects and broadband internet expansion to underserved areas of the county. In addition, through our shared services initiative with our cities and villages, we’ve created shared purchasing programs for road salt and storage facilities, public safety and training, and addressing mental health issues in our communities. Also, I have traveled to Springfield with our municipal leaders to be a strong advocate for the needs of their residents. During my term, the shared service programs we’ve created (i.e., the Sheriffs’ Regional Training Center and Police Social Worker Program) have contributed to McHenry County being the safest county in Illinois for a county of our size. These programs will also save our taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in the decades to come. There is more work to be done in these and other areas.

Kelli Wegener, Democrat: In my six years on the County Board, I have seen many ways in which the board is out of touch. I am running for County Board chairperson to ensure that the board is working for the community with transparency and integrity. In particular, we must crack down on unnecessary spending by the county, along with property tax increases that our residents cannot afford. As a former bank auditor, I have always been a budget hawk, and as chairperson will make this my top priority. Whether volunteering for local causes, serving on nonprofit boards or serving on the County Board, I have always been committed to my community. I look forward to continuing this service as County Board chair.

County Board, District 1

Pat Sullivan, Republican: To help preserve our way of life here in McHenry County.

Theresa Meshes, Democrat (incumbent): The work of the County Board is vital for McHenry County’s continued growth and success, and it requires an individual to commit their time to understanding the work of the county, the partnerships it shares, the expertise of our staff, and the options for our county. I have a reputation for my diligent work, and my colleagues entrusted me to chair the Valley Hi Operating Committee and co-chair the Administrative Services Committee. I am particularly interested in assuring that our residents have access to the services and amenities necessary for their health and success.

County Board, District 2

John Reinert, Republican (incumbent): My original concern was to help reduce the escalating real estate taxes and the unnecessary burdens put on homeowners and businesses here in McHenry County. I fought to reduce the bureaucracy placed on the permit process and regulations that tie the hands and reduce the chances of owning a successful business here in Mchenry County. I successfully got the unexplained impact fees placed on new home permits, subsequently reducing home prices by thousands of dollars. I still am a tax fighter. I also serve on the transportation committee. We focus on improving roads and infrastructure here in the county. McHenry County is debt free, and I hope to continue the sage leadership of the previous boards.

John (Jack) Collins, Democrat: As a past McHenry County Board member and resident of McHenry County for over 20 years, I understand the challenges and opportunities that our community faces. I see the potential for growth and progress, but also the areas that require attention and improvement. It is this experience that has fueled my desire to again serve the residents of District 2 and contribute to the betterment of the community.

County Board, District 3

Eric Hendricks, Republican (incumbent): I am running because our residents pay outrageous taxes. We need more elected officials to plainly state their plans and, for the life of me, I do not understand why more don’t. My pledge in 2022 was that I would vote against tax hikes and vote for tax cuts on the board, and I’m very proud to have kept that promise. To be blunt, I’m the only candidate pledging to vote for tax cuts and refusing to vote for tax hikes; I would rather resign than break that promise. I also promise to support policies that keep our communities safe, and plan to do that primarily by delivering the state’s attorney’s office, sheriff’s office and other law enforcement groups the resources they need to ensure that. McHenry County is currently debt free, has the highest credit rating available, and there is no actual need to take out debt to continue to make sure McHenry County remains a wonderful place to live and raise families. I’m especially opposed to some candidates’ ideas to take on debt to fund pet projects at nearly the highest interest rates of my lifetime.

Rester Dogboe, Democrat: [Dogboe’s questionnaire does not have the question. Here’s how he answered about what voters should know about him.]

Originally from Ghana, I came to the U.S. 10 years ago with my wife and young son, after patiently waiting our turn in the annual immigration lottery for four years. We became naturalized U.S. citizens as soon as we could, welcomed two more children, and are grateful that we could create a better life for our family in McHenry County. I’m a professional IT auditor, and I know we can improve systems and cut costs using technology. I am dedicated to giving back to our community.

County Board, District 4

Mike “Shorty” Shorten, Republican (incumbent): I am exceedingly proud of the record that the McHenry County Republicans have leading the McHenry County government. McHenry County government has zero debt, we’ve held the line on taxes for more than a decade, and we are by far the safest county in the state of Illinois. We have seen the other collar counties fall under Democrat control, and one by one we have seen fiscal responsibility decline, debt increase, crime increase and their residents continue to escape to McHenry County. I’m running because I want to make sure that McHenry County remains a great place to live, stay and play. We need to have effective and cost-efficient government programs that deliver the results that our residents expect, and I believe I am best suited to continue to deliver the results that have made McHenry County one of the most desired counties in the state.

Brian Dean Meyers, Democrat: To help the community through my understanding of the legislative role. We listen to our constituents; gain knowledge through actual research and questioning; collegially reach responsible, limited public policy forged in committee and compromise; and stand up for what is right as I see it.

County Board, District 5

Deena Krieger, Republican: I want to give back to my community by serving as the representative of the people of County Board District 5. I am also running because I think I can do a good job helping to resolve issues and concerns put forth by my constituents. I am an advocate, not an activist.

Steve Firak, Democrat: Having run a small business for almost 20 years, I feel the pressures of taxation but also see the rewards of a thriving community. As a father and husband, I want public safety and education to be at its finest. As a homeowner, my taxes should support our community’s interests, and I want transparency throughout. I spent my late teens and early 20s with no money, so I see the importance of public programs that help hardworking families rise up to create opportunities for others. I then spent years building a business and creating relationships with businesses owners and executives.

County Board, District 6

Carl Kamienski, Republican (incumbent): To represent and be the voice of the communities in the district that has not had representation for many decades.

Arne Waltmire, Democrat: 1) To ensure working families are represented on the County Board. 2) To promote a healthy environment/clean air and water in McHenry County. 3) To ensure that there is quality work on county projects and the money is spent supporting local businesses and local construction workers. I support the Responsible Bidder ordinance. 4) I want to ensure the county applies for and accepts federal Title 10 money to support women’s health care in the county.

County Board, District 7

Paul Thomas, Republican: I’m running for the McHenry County Board to promote thoughtfully planned growth, fiscal transparency and strong support for local business and our sheriff’s department. As a small-business owner, I understand the challenges facing our residents and businesses. I’m dedicated to being a voice for practical solutions that benefit everyone in our county.

Lou Ness, Democrat (incumbent): I decided to run for office after watching the Jan. 6 hearings and listening to the election workers from Georgia. No one should be threatened for doing their job. I am running for reelection to finish the work I started after winning the 2022 election: workforce housing, supporting a viable innovative mental health system and helping the voters in my district. I love working with the municipalities and being part of the future while staying focused on what we can do as County Board members, and not being distracted by extraneous issues that we have no authority over. I love helping constituents solve challenging circumstances, moving beyond the red tape of institutions. McHenry County is healthy and strong. We are digging out of COVID, new development is happening, and manufacturing and business are finding a home the county. Now we can create a vision and future that offers people, no matter the circumstances, a safe, healthy place to live and work. I believe we are the voice of all people – even those we do not agree with – and I will bring that same attitude to the County Board in the next four years.

County Board, District 8

Tracie Von Bergen, Republican (incumbent): I am running for the McHenry County Board to continue to ensure our community continues to thrive by focusing on responsible growth, fiscal transparency, and supporting local businesses and agriculture. As a small-business owner and someone deeply involved in community events and local partnerships, I understand the challenges our residents and businesses face. I am committed to being a voice for practical, positive solutions that benefit our entire county.

Dawn Milarski, Democrat: As a current trustee and resident, I know the issues surrounding small communities. It’s always funding and creative ways to stretch the budget. We need relief, grants and sustainable options. I would like to see all of our District 8 communities have the benefits they deserve.

County Board, District 9

Jim Kearns, Republican (incumbent): Since being elected in November 2016, records prove I have always voted to lower or keep the property tax levy flat. This has saved property owners nearly $75 million from 2017 to present. I want to assist in making McHenry County more affordable, safe and family-friendly. With respect to my constituents, I will complete the projects already begun. Specific projects include updating the county stormwater ordinance, building the Valley Hi Memory Care Unit (opening in early 2025), maintaining our bridges and infrastructure, and completing improvements to and tge widening of Randall Road north (to begin in 2025). I will continue to encourage our county government to use a fiscally conservative, common-sense approach so our residents and businesses can prosper. My strength is in guiding both Republicans and Democrats through a collaborative effort when designing solutions for needed services and improvements for the betterment of our county. I will always back law enforcement, first responders, military veterans and U.S. armed forces, as they are the backbone of our nation and the strength in our communities.

Dawn Jordi Ellison, Democrat: McHenry County needs to proactive and not reactive. We need to get our infrastructure in for the future. We need to expand our mental health services. We have one of the best rehabilitation and nursing facilities in McHenry County, Valley Hi. We need to continue on providing services for our elderly citizens.