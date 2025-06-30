Silverado is bold step into EV truck frontier

Chevrolet’s long-anticipated move into the full-size electric pickup market has arrived in a big way with the 2025 Silverado EV. This all-electric version of one of America’s most recognizable trucks isn’t just a retrofit of the gas-powered model; it’s an EV design from the ground up.

I recently spent a week in the Silverado EV RST and experienced the many ups and a few downs of ownership. Built on GM’s Ultium platform, the Silverado EV delivers a modern truck experience with electric muscle, a suite of tech-forward features, and a design that distances itself from its combustion-engine predecessor.

EV performance

At the heart of the 2025 Silverado EV is an all-electric propulsion system that delivers instant torque and quiet, seamless acceleration. My Silverado EV RST offered up to 760 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque. This power is generated by a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system. The RST offers two battery options: Extended Range and Max Range, with the Max Range battery providing the higher power output.

The truck’s E4WD (Electric Four-Wheel Drive) system enhances traction and handling on- or off-road, while four-wheel steering adds maneuverability that’s uncommon in vehicles this size. I used it a few times and was pretty impressed with the maneuverability, though I would have to create situations to test it out. Not sure how often it really matters.

Towing capacity is at 10,000 pounds, depending on the configuration, and the truck’s payload capacity is around 1,400 pounds. While that may not beat the most muscular gas-powered trucks, it’s more than enough for most buyers.

24-inch giants

My tester featured massive 24-inch aluminum wheels, which give it an undeniable presence. Wrapped in all-season treads, they handle daily driving and moderate off-road terrain with composure. However, this wheel size also contributes to a stiffer ride, especially on rougher pavement, where road imperfections are more noticeable than in traditional trucks with more forgiving rubber.

While the styling is bold, some may find the oversized wheels and more futuristic bodywork a departure from the rugged, workhorse image Chevy has cultivated over the decades. Clearly, the Silverado EV is geared more toward tech-savvy buyers than blue-collar traditionalists.

Interior and technology

Inside, the Silverado EV blends work-truck toughness with modern tech appeal. The cabin feels spacious and contemporary, highlighted by a large digital instrument cluster and a central infotainment touchscreen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and I found GM’s latest infotainment system quick and intuitive to use.

There’s ample storage throughout the cabin, including a versatile center console and clever under-seat bins. The multi-flex tailgate and frunk (front trunk) also boost practicality, proof that the designers weren’t just chasing aesthetics. The multi-flex tailgate helped secure a 6.5-foot couch transit with ease.

Chevrolet includes a suite of driver-assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a version of GM’s excellent Super Cruise hands-free driving system that’s an upgrade on higher trims.

Range and warranty

Estimates vary, but my Silverado EV managed close to 400 miles on a full charge. Range varies with load, speed and temperature, but those numbers are right at the top of the segment.

I found the charging times to be respectable, too. Using a DC fast charger, I was able to get 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes. For peace of mind, the battery and electric propulsion components are covered by an 8-year/100,000-mile warranty, aligning with industry standards and reinforcing Chevy’s confidence in its EV systems.

The catch

My tester carried an MSRP of $94,500, but with destination and optional extras, the final tally hit $96,710. That’s a tall order for any pickup, even one packed with cutting-edge technology and futuristic performance.

While future trims are expected to arrive at more affordable price points, early adopters will be paying a premium, and that might limit its appeal to fleets or mainstream buyers looking for value.

Overall, the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV is a statement vehicle. It’s big, bold and unmistakably modern, offering an intriguing blend of power, innovation and capability. For drivers looking to be at the forefront of the electric truck revolution, and who have the budget to support that ambition, the Silverado EV delivers big.

For those with more traditional needs or cost concerns, it may be worth waiting for lower-tier trims or broader EV truck options to hit the market. Either way, Chevrolet has made it clear: the future of trucks is electric.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.