Burlington Central’s Leah Freesemann reaches 500 career kills: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Volleyball

Burlington Central 2, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, Leah Freesemann reached 500 career kills for the Rockets in an 25-12, 25-8 Fox Valley Conference win against the Golden Eagles. Freesemann had seven kills, five aces and a block.

Haidyn Schatz and Emily Maramba had five kills apiece for Central (6-1, 5-1). Peyton Strout had three kills and two blocks and Sarah Jack posted 10 assists and two aces.

Jordan Miller had 11 digs for Jacobs (4-7, 1-5). Maddie Mitchell added four kills and three blocks and Emmerson Freewalt had three blocks.

Huntley 2, Crystal Lake South 0: At Huntley, Georgia Watson recorded 16 kills for the second consecutive match and added four aces as the Red Raiders (6-1, 5-1) earned a 25-16, 25-16 FVC victory.

Sienna Robertson had five kills, Abby Whitehouse had 12 digs and Diellza Sejdini had four kills for Huntley. Bobbi Wire and Morgan Johnson had six kills apiece for South (2-5, 2-4).

Harvard 2, Elgin 0: At Harvard, Mindy Krasinski had nine kills and seven digs for the Hornets (2-7), who earned a 25-20, 27-25 win in nonconference play.

Aideliz Renteria had three aces, six assists and five digs, Maddie McDonough had five kills and three aces, and Gisselle Albarran had three aces.

Crystal Lake Central 2, McHenry 0: At McHenry, Mykaela Wallen recorded 12 kills, 16 digs and two aces to lift the Tigers past the Warriors 25-23, 25-17 in an FVC match.

Alexis Hadeler had nine kills and five digs for Central (10-2, 5-1), Izzy Lampier had 11 assists and seven digs and Becca Kuehn had nine assists and six digs.

McHenry (7-4, 2-4) was led by Kylie Chojnowski with six kills.

Prairie Ridge 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, the Wolves (5-3, 4-2) defeated the Chargers 25-17, 25-8 in FVC action.

Erin Bruce had three kills and an ace for D-C (1-5, 1-5). Coley DiSilvio and Allison Mathesius had two kills apiece.

Girls swimming

Cary-Grove 105, Huntley 65: At Huntley, Maddie Duncan (200-yard freestyle, 500 free), Brookie Kahn (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) and Nora Urbates (50 free, 100 butterfly) each won two individual events for the Trojans in their FVC win.

Kacey Laput (100 free) and Alyssa Gooden (100 backstroke) won for Huntley.

Cary-Grove’s Emma Black, Olivia Nagaj, Kasandra Gruen and Urbates won the 200 medley relay; Nagaj, Mary Brown, Black and Urbates won the 200 free relay; and Duncan, Black, Gruen and Brown won the 400 free relay.

Girls tennis

Cary-Grove 7, McHenry 0: At Cary, the Trojans (9-3, 2-0) won all seven matches in straight sets to beat the Warriors in an FVC dual. Malaina Kurth (No. 1), Elle Stawarz (No. 2) and Dana Werner (No. 3) picked up wins at singles.

Ellie Mjaanes and Megan Ptaszek (No. 1), Michelle Fink and Ava Bogner (No. 2), Taylor Hamann and Kamryn Blumer (No. 3) and Darby Hennessey and Presley Brainard (No. 4) won at doubles.

Prairie Ridge 5, Hampshire 2: At Hampshire, the Wolves beat the Whip-Purs in their FVC dual. Eliza Lee won at No. 2 singles for Prairie Ridge.

Charlie Benton and Zoe Nanos (No. 1), Maia Cassin and Marissa Taege (No. 2), Anastasiya Halayko and Kelly Anderson (No. 3) and Elyse Werner and Winter Gallivan (No. 4) won at doubles.

Boys soccer

Crystal Lake Central 1, Wauconda 0: At Wauconda, Alvaro Manzano scored the game’s lone goal to lead the Tigers past the Bulldogs in the nonconference game. Gianluca Gonzalez had an assist and Anthony Bellino made four saves.

Richmond-Burton 9, North Boone 0: At Poplar Grove, Nick Kyes had four goals and one assist, and Joe Kyes added two goals and two assists for the Rockets (8-1) in a nonconference win.

Dane Gardner, Jack Meyer and Johann Boentges each had one goal. Braden Mumbower had three assists.

Jacobs 2, South Elgin 0: At Algonquin, Noah Anderson had a goal and an assist in the Eagles’ nonconference win against the Storm. Anthony Rodriguez also scored, and Maksym Kharchenko made six saves.

Grayslake Central 2, Crystal Lake South 1: At Crystal Lake, Kaleb Nunnally scored in a nonconference loss for the Gators (5-3). Noah Dunteman made five saves.

Prairie Ridge 4, Lakes 0: At Lake Villa, the Wolves (5-1) shut out the Eagles in their nonconference game.

Boys golf

Marengo 182, Genoa-Kingston 184: At Marengo Ridge, Michael Gieseke earned medalist honors with a 42 in the Indians’ nonconference dual win against the Cogs.

Sean Ettner had a 44 and Max Broughton and Lucas Frohling both had 48s.

Jacobs 155, Huntley 168: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Barrett Rennell fired a 38 to take medalist honors for the Eagles in their FVC dual win. Luke Johnson, Logan Henning and Noah Deremo each had 39s.

Taig Bhathal led Huntley with a 40, followed by Austin Matich (41), Gray Birkmeier (42), Jack Policheri (45) and Wyatt Ellis (45).

Prairie Ridge 156, McHenry 161: At McHenry Country Club, JJ Lee had a 38 for the Wolves in their FVC dual win over the Warriors. Jack Dahlem and Austin Klauser had 39s and Anthony Pettrone had a 40.

Dane Currie carded a 36 to earn medalist honors for McHenry. Alex LaShelle had a 40, Kyle Maness had a 42 and Noah Than had a 43.