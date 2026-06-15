Northern Illinois faces severe storm outbreak risk Wednesday with tornadoes, flooding possible

Nearly three inches of rain fell across Ogle County on Thursday evening, June 11, 2026 as a strong storm system moved across northern Illinois. Here, runoff water fills a ditch along state Route 64 on the west side of Oregon. The heavy downpours caused some flash flooding throughout the area. (Earleen Hinton)

Northern Illinois residents may get a brief break from active weather Monday and Tuesday before forecasters warn of a potentially significant severe weather and flooding threat Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has placed much of northern Illinois under either a Level 2 or Level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk for Wednesday, with the more severe designation for south of Interstate 80, signaling the potential for widespread severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Torrential rainfall also could lead to localized flash flooding, especially in areas that have already seen recent heavy rain.

Severe weather chances for Wednesday in northern Illinois (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

Monday is expected to remain dry and relatively cool, with highs in the mid-70s and west winds gusting over 20 mph. A cold front arriving Tuesday will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, primarily during the afternoon and early evening. While a few storms could become severe, the overall threat remains limited, with the Storm Prediction Center maintaining a Level 1 risk across the region.

Attention then turns to Wednesday, when a stronger storm system is expected to move through the area. Forecasters say confidence is increasing that severe weather will develop somewhere across the Midwest, but questions remain about exactly how far north the greatest threat will extend across northern Illinois.

Even with those uncertainties, the National Weather Service says all severe weather hazards are on the table. Large hail, destructive straight-line winds, and tornadoes, some potentially strong, will be possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Heavy rainfall may also occur, with rainfall totals of around 2 inches or more in some locations. Combined with saturated ground conditions and elevated river and creek levels, this could create a heightened risk for flash flooding.

The National Weather Service said it is too early to issue flood watches but noted that the possibility will be evaluated as Wednesday approaches.

Residents are encouraged to monitor forecast updates over the next two days and ensure they have multiple ways to receive weather warnings should severe weather develop on Wednesday afternoon or evening.