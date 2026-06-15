FBI, police seek potential sex abuse victims of former Aurora Christian Schools board member

The Aurora Police Department and the FBI are seeking potential victims or anyone who may have information regarding Michael Herbert, a now-former school board member of Aurora Christian Schools.

Herbert was charged with several felonies after authorities alleged he sexually abused multiple minors over several years.

The FBI said Herbert, of Aurora, is believed to have “targeted minor boys” between the years of 2013 and 2022.

The FBI set up a website to submit tips if “you or someone you know was victimized by Herbert or have information relevant to this investigation.” Information can be submitted confidentially though the FBI at fbi.gov/LetYourVoiceBeHeard .

The Aurora police said the department continues to work closely with the FBI as the investigation moves forward. The police said anyone who believes they may have been a victim is “encouraged to come forward.”

Herbert is charged with several felonies related to alleged criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor, possession of child abuse material and involuntary servitude.

Herbert was not granted pretrial release and is currently being detained at the Kane County Adult Justice Center, records show. His next court date is July 22.

Herbert was initially charged on May 14. The FBI became involved after it was discovered that some of Herbert’s alleged actions happened outside of Illinois, according to an Aurora police release.

If convicted of involuntary sexual servitude of a minor under 17, a Class X felony, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

Police said in December 2025, a man in his 20s reported that he had been the victim of child sexual abuse beginning when he was a young teenager.

“During the investigation, detectives learned Herbert allegedly used a trusted relationship to groom and abuse the victim over several years within the Aurora community and other jurisdictions, allegedly providing gifts, money, and other incentives as part of the ongoing manipulation and abuse,” police said in the release.

Police said their investigation indicated that Herbert may have had similar interactions with other male victims who were minors, based on the department’s own evidence and reports made to law enforcement agencies.

Additional potential victims were identified after Herbert’s arrest, according to the police.

Police said the alleged incidents occurred at multiple locations across Aurora and outside of Illinois.

An Aurora Christian Schools official said at the time Herbert was charged that administrators had learned of the allegations within the last 24 hours and that he was no longer a school board member.

Aurora Christian Schools has both an Aurora campus in Kane County and a Sycamore campus in DeKalb County.