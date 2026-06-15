Historical covers for June 15: Six pack to go, Bulls win 6th NBA title

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from June 15. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from historic sports triumphs and economic updates to the local impact of world-changing events and emerging community industries.

1917: The DeKalb Chronicle

On June 15, 1917, the front page of The DeKalb Chronicle was dominated by patriotic fervor during World War I, announcing with a massive banner headline that the “Great Liberty Loan Has Been Over-subscribed.” The edition detailed a tremendous outpouring of financial support from the community, declaring it a true show of determination from the American people. Beyond the war bonds, the page tracked shifting global battle lines with “President Haig Follows Up Victory” and kept citizens informed on domestic policy with updates showing that the national “Food Bill Is At Standstill” in Congress.

1954: Morris Daily Herald

By 1954, the Morris Daily Herald shifted focus toward vital municipal updates and the post-war building boom. The lead story proudly announced “City of Morris Ends Fiscal Year In ‘Black’ Audit Reveals,” detailing a healthy budget surplus. The front page also captured a physical transformation within the community under the headline “New Look in Morris,” highlighting a project turning the old high school into a modern grade school. Meanwhile, national anxiety spilled onto the pages as “Carr Testifies” regarding McCarthy-era Army tactics, paired with a fascinating true-crime update on the recovery of $75,000 in ransom money from a mountain kidnapping.

1998: Northwest Herald (Crystal Lake)

The June 15, 1998, edition of the Northwest Herald celebrated a legendary moment in Illinois sports history. The unforgettable headline “Six pack to go” took center stage, celebrating Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls claiming their 6th NBA title after a thrilling 87-86 victory over the Utah Jazz. Local reporters captured the ecstatic atmosphere, noting that county fans were eager to “drink in the title.” Balancing the sports euphoria, the paper kept its eye on the future of education, reporting on a local “District 155 debates schedule alternatives” meeting regarding new block-scheduling plans.

2020: The Times (Ottawa)

Rounding out the collection, the June 15, 2020, front page of The Times captured a modern agricultural evolution with the clever headline “JOINED AT THE HEMP.” The feature story detailed how lifelong local friends went into business together to launch a regional farm and CBD product sales operation. The edition also mirrored the distinct challenges of the era, carrying prominent community health advisories urging residents to wear masks and practice social distancing, alongside localized reports of a neighborhood cruise night keeping its route alive.