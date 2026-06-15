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Kendall County Now

New Jersey man stopped by Oswego police charged with DUI, unlawful use of weapons

Johann Cruz, 24, of New Jersey

Johann Cruz, 24, of New Jersey (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

By Eric Schelkopf

A New Jersey man has been charged with allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and aggravated unlawful use of weapons after being stopped by Oswego police early Monday morning.

Johann Cruz, 24, was charged following a traffic stop by Oswego police at approximately 1:24 a.m. Monday near U.S. Route 30 and Wolf Road, according to a news release from the police department.

Officers allegedly discovered a firearm and ammunition in the vehicle which police said were immediately accessible to Cruz.

The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office approved two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Cruz was also charged for allegedly having possession of ammunition and a firearm without having a valid firearms owners identification card, the news release said.

In addition, he was issued traffic citations for allegedly operating a vehicle with suspended registration and speeding, the news release said.

Cruz was released from the Kendall County Jail with conditions set by a judge. His next court hearing is set for 9 a.m. July 20.

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Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, writes for the Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com, covering Oswego and Plainfield. Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, started with the Kane County Chronicle in December 1988 and appreciates everything the Fox Valley has to offer, including the majestic Fox River.