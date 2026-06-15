Dog rescued from Lakemoor marsh after animal located by drone

A dog was rescued Monday from a Lakemoor marsh with assistance from a drone.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District said Lakemoor Police requested the district’s assistance with the rescue of a dog trapped in a marsh in the 2200 block of Bay Oaks Drive around 6 a.m. Monday.

The fire district said the dog, a 12-year-old husky named Bandit, was stranded several hundred feet into a marsh.

Police and fire personnel worked with Pero Radulovic of Pet Rescue Backwoods Drone Search and Rescue.

Radulovic told Shaw Local the dog’s owner messaged him Saturday that Bandit was missing. He said he went out Sunday and searched for five hours but did not find the dog. He went back Monday at 3 a.m. on his own to find Bandit, who was found just after 5:45 a.m.

“I’m really happy everything turned out the way it did,” Radulovic said.

Officials said the drone was critical.

“Drone technology played a critical role in locating Bandit, directing rescuers, and enhancing responder safety throughout the operation,” according to the release.

Lakemoor Police Officers Mat Herrick and Trevor Parlberg, who had fire district water rescue gear, went to the dog’s location.

Fire district firefighters entered the marsh and deployed a flat-bottom rescue boat when more assistance was needed.

Rescuers were able to reach Bandit and transport him to safety, guided by the drone, fire officials said.

Bandit was reunited with family. He was later taken to a veterinarian for evaluation and expected to make a full recovery, the fire department said.