Crest Hill’s St. Carlo Acutis parish announces death of pastor Anthony Nyamai

St. Carlo Acutis parish in Crest Hill on Sunday announced the death of parish priest the Rev. Anthony Nyamai.

In a statement on the Catholic parish’s Facebook page parish staff said “we regret to inform you of the passing of Fr. Anthony Nyamai. On Saturday morning, June 13, Fr. Anthony, beloved pastor of our St. Carlo Acutis Parish was found collapsed on the floor and was deceased when found ... Please remember Fr. Anthony and his family in your prayers.”

Nyamai, who was ordained in 2015, had been serving in Crest Hill as a pastor since July 2021. At the time of his appointment he served as pastor of St. Anne and St. Ambrose combined parish, which was renamed for the first millennial saint last October following the closure of the St. Anne site.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later time, according to the parish.

Nyamai’s cause of death has not been disclosed.

It is unknown how Masses will be scheduled or celebrated at the parish in the coming weeks or who will serve as pastor.

Nyamai was the only priest at St. Carlo Acutis. According to the parish website, deacons Dick McCowan and Arturo Chacon, also serve at the parish.

The Diocese of Joliet has not yet issued a statement on Nyamai’s passing or a replacement, however, Nyamai had previously been slated to be assigned as parochial vicar at St. Mary Nativity parish in Joliet while the Rev. Nestor Lopez is listed as being appointed as parochial administrator at St. Carlo Acutis.

These changes were scheduled to take effect July 1. It is unclear if Lopez will make the move sooner to fill the vacancy left by Nyamai’s death, or who will be assigned to St. Mary Nativity.