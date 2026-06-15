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Group of 15-20 motorcyclists surround car in Lake in the Hills, 1 attacks driver with helmet, authorities say

Julio Salas

Julio Salas (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

By Amanda Marrazzo

Lake in the Hills police said 15 to 20 motorcyclists surrounded a vehicle Saturday afternoon, preventing the driver from moving, and one rider punched and hit the driver with his helmet “multiple times.”

Julio C. Salas, 35, of Sleepy Hollow, is charged in the alleged attack with aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated battery involving the use of a deadly weapon, Class 3 felonies, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court. He’s also charged with mob action, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault on public property, battery and disorderly conduct, the records show.

Salas made an initial court appearance Monday afternoon, where he was ordered to be detained while awaiting trial.

His lawyer, Pat Walsh, took issue with the charge that Salas used his helmet as a deadly weapon.

Authorities said in court that the victim in the case had hit Salas’s motorcycle with his car, and that’s what prompted the group of bikers to follow the driver, surround his car when he pulled over and beat him.

According to the criminal complaint against Salas, the encounter happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday police in the area of Route 31 and Virginia Road, near the border of Crystal Lake.

Salas is accused of “knowingly and intentionally” striking the victim in the face and head ”multiple times” with a helmet and his fists “causing bodily harm, including bruising and significant swelling beneath the victim’s right eye,” according to the complaint.

It’s unclear if other members of the group allegedly involved will also face criminal charges.

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Amanda Marrazzo

Amanda Marrazzo is a staff reporter for Shaw Media who has written stories on just about every topic in the Northwest Suburbs including McHenry County for nearly 20 years.