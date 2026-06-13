Historical covers for June 13: Chicago Bulls win first NBA championship

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from June 13. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early agricultural protests to legendary sports victories and the local impact of world-changing events.

1928: Dixon Evening Telegraph

On June 13, 1928, the Dixon Evening Telegraph led with a dramatic political showdown as “Protesting Farmers Stormed Convention Hall” in Kansas City, venting their frustration against the “Anti-Hoover Movement.” The front page also focused on an international mystery at sea, reporting that the “Fate of Part of Crew of Italia Still Unknown.” Closer to home, local news captured a mix of community life and tragedy, detailing an “Amboy Farm Barn Destroyed by Fire.”

1963: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

By 1963, the front page shifted heavily toward the civil rights movement and intense local investigations. The lead banner headline announced a “Press Intensive Search for Killer” following the tragic assassination of civil rights leader Medgar Evers in Mississippi. Meanwhile, national politics took center stage as “Kennedy Confers On Civil Rights” with congressional leaders, and a major space program shake-up made news with “Holmes Will Resign Post” from the Apollo project.

1991: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

The June 13, 1991, edition of the Northwest Herald captured a historic moment in sports history, loudly celebrating the Chicago Bulls’ first-ever NBA championship with the triumphant headline, “Bulls win! Wild celebration follows team’s first-ever crown.” Beneath the sports euphoria, the paper balanced heavy global and national news, covering a major environmental disaster as a “Volcano erupts” at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines, alongside domestic political tension as “Bush takes Congress to task on delayed bills.”

2020: The Times (Ottawa)

Rounding out the collection, the June 13, 2020, weekend edition of The Times highlighted modern community dialogue and cultural shifts. The main feature, “Expanding the Palette,” detailed a local petition asking for more diversity and representation among Ottawa’s murals. The front page also reflected the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic on local traditions, noting that the beloved Burgoo festival was still on, though summer events were canceled.