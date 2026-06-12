Historical covers for June 12: A Last Goodbye to the Gipper

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from June 12. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early twentieth-century local politics to major milestones in sports and the civil rights movement.

1913: The Joliet Evening Herald

On June 12, 1913, the Joliet Evening Herald featured a mix of heavy local news and global intrigue. The prominent headline “Boy Murderer Starts Life Term” detailed the solemn sentencing of a young convict entering Joliet Penitentiary. Meanwhile, international tensions simmered in a report titled “Japan Seizes Yacht; U.S. Asks Reason,” highlighting an American boat held in an Oriental port. Locally, the community was also transfixed by an expert addressing an efficiency show on modern business methods.

1963: The Morris Daily Herald

Fifty years later, the June 12, 1963, edition of the Morris Daily Herald captured a pivotal moment in American history. The front page was dominated by civil rights news, leading with the tragic assassination of prominent activist Medgar Evers: “Prominent NAACP Leader Slain.” Side-by-side with this tragedy, the paper covered groundbreaking integration efforts in the South with the headline “Two Negro Students Attend Classes at U. of Alabama,” detailing how the students were accorded a friendly welcome despite political standoffs.

2004: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

The June 12, 2004, edition of DeKalb’s Saturday Chronicle focused heavily on community support and national mourning. The leading local story, “Safe Passage seeks help from the community,” detailed an increased workload for a local domestic violence shelter. Below the fold, the nation bid “A Last Goodbye to the Gipper,” featuring a poignant photograph of a military honor guard lifting the casket of former President Ronald Reagan during his funeral services.

2010: The Northwest Herald

Rounding out the collection, the June 12, 2010, Northwest Herald brought explosive sports energy to the front page. Celebrating a historic hockey victory, the bold headline screamed “Blackhawks on parade,” reporting on the two million roaring fans who packed downtown Chicago to celebrate the Stanley Cup title. In stark contrast to the celebration, local civic news shared the spotlight, noting that “County to make pitch to Navistar” in an effort to keep corporate headquarters in Illinois.