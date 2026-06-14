Historical covers for June 14: Census shows 942 farms in DeKalb County

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from June 14. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from wartime mobilization to local community developments, legal trials, and shifting economic landscapes across northern Illinois.

1945: Dixon Evening Telegraph

On June 14, 1945, with World War II still raging in the Pacific, the Dixon Evening Telegraph led with a dramatic and stark headline: “Japs Prepare for Invasion.” The front page was dominated by wartime updates, including details on the “Mass Army of Over 2,500,000 Men for Homeland’s Defense” and a tracking of total allied “Casualties.” On the domestic front, the paper kept residents informed on local wartime efforts, noting that “War Bond Sales in County Now 65%.”

1993: Northwest Herald

By 1993, the focus in McHenry County shifted to a high-profile legal battle and explosive local growth. The lead story, “Cruz trial may last weeks,” detailed the intense jury selection process for a high-stakes murder trial in Woodstock. Right next to it, a major population boom took center stage with the headline “County grows twice as fast as projected,” tracking how McHenry County was expanding at a record pace compared to early regional forecasts.

1994: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The June 14, 1994, edition of DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle highlighted the agricultural bedrock of the community alongside local commercial developments. The front page led with agricultural data showing “Census shows 942 farms in DeKalb County.” Meanwhile, the local business landscape was changing rapidly, as the paper reported that a “Target building may start soon” in the area, signaling a new era of business development.

Rounding out the collection, the June 14, 2021, edition of the Joliet Herald-News captured a community emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. The main headline, “NOT EMPTY FOR LONG,” celebrated the grand reopening plans for the historic Rialto Square Theatre as it prepared to rehire staff ahead of scheduled summer entertainment. The front page also highlighted local inclusivity, featuring a “Proudly unafraid” piece on the Plainfield Pride group raising the LGBTQ+ flag.