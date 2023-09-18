McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Sept. 3, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Carl F. Voltaire, 47, of the 4600 block of Williams Street, Johnsburg; failing to report weekly as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act and driving on a revoked license with two previous convictions.
Shaunta N. Finch, 42, of the 2500 block of Western Avenue, Waukegan; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Katrina L. Friar, 44, of the zero to 100 block of North Jackson Street, Waukegan; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Jennifer L. Spencer, 42, of the 4300 block of 22nd Street Northwest, Canton, Ohio; aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting a police officer.
Jessica L. Krochmal, 28, of the 800 block of Crabapple Drive, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in great bodily harm.
Joel Martel-Nevarez, 47, of the 200 block of North Loucks Street, Aurora; possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 900 grams of cocaine.
Mark M. Munson, 35, of the 300 block of Bangs Street, Wauconda; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a narcotics addict.
Kimberly S. Todd, 37, of the 14600 block of Dorchester Avenue, Dolton; possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of four acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate pills, and possession of one amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pill.
Kameryn M. Emmanuel, 33, of the 100 block of North Laramie Avenue, Chicago; possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver less than a gram of cocaine, two counts of possession of a stolen registration sticker, possession with intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, and possession of two clonazepam pills.
Cora L. Schadd, 18, of the 1600 block of Meadow Lane, McHenry; possession of psilocybin.
Sarah N. Hunsicker, 41, of the 11000 block of Pebble Drive, Huntley; possession of less than 200 grams of acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate, and theft of property worth less than $500.
Shannon L. Miller, 39, of the 23000 block of West Lakeshore Drive, Antioch; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, violating an order of protection and driving without a valid license.
Joel S. Wiedenhoeft, 58, of the 2100 block of South Sixth Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Michael A. Braxton, 30, of the 1400 block of South St. Louis Avenue, Chicago; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with three previous DUI violations, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle, endangering the life or health of a child, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence with a revoked license and driving on a revoked license with two previous convictions.
Tyler J. Diehl, 26, of the 800 block of Village Quarter, West Dundee; retail theft with a previous conviction.
Rodney D. Taylor, 27, of the 12900 block of Burlington Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin; possession of less than 200 grams of hydrocodone.
Aaron Almendarez, 35, of the 3700 block of West 115th Street, Alsip; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Adrian K. Clark, 36, of the 11900 block of Robb Court, Huntley; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.