Giving DuPage to begin annual community fundraiser

Giving DuPage, the county’s nonprofit resource on volunteerism and giving, sis about to begin its seventh annual Giving DuPage Days community fundraiser.

The nonprofit organization is offering opportunities to give to local charities from April 17 through May 1. To celebrate the organization’s 25th anniversary in September, Giving DuPage will collect donations for 25 hours on the final day of giving, until 1 a.m. on May 2.

Two local philanthropists founded Giving DuPage because they felt that the community was unaware of the countless ways to share their time, treasure and talents with others. Over the years, the organization and its efforts have grown to include a Giving Guide, volunteer fairs, a Volapalooza volunteer celebration, and fundraisers at various times.

In 2020, Giving DuPage Days was launched as a multi-day online community fundraiser that provides DuPage County nonprofits with the opportunity to raise unrestricted funds for their causes. Last year, the effort raised roughly $215,200 across 69 area nonprofits serving DuPage residents.

Organizers aim to raise more than $300,000 this year for the charities providing food, creating housing solutions, supporting seniors, delivering healthcare and related services, improving literacy, aiding and sheltering pets, supporting family caregivers and more.

Community members can participate in Giving DuPage Days in various ways. They can support the fundraiser by spreading awareness on their social networks, adding a promotional graphic to their email signature, and they can donate funds to their favorite charities. Links to the participating charities can be found online at GivingDuPageDay.org /search .

For more information on Giving DuPage, visit givingdupage.org. For details on the fundraising event, see givingdupageday.org.