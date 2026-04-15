Aurora man charged in state police narcotics investigation

An Aurora man is in custody following an extensive narcotics investigation by the Illinois State Police Kendall County Police Assistance Team (KCPAT).

Leonel Valtierrez, 29, is being held at the Kane County Jail. KCPAT, in conjunction with the Aurora Police Department, identified Valtierrez as a suspect in their investigation, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.

On Monday, KCPAT officers executed a search warrant at Valtierrez’s residence in the 900 block of Rural Street in Aurora.

Officers recovered a firearm and seized more than 120 grams of cocaine in addition to more than 2,000 grams of illegal marijuana and marijuana products and suspected MDMA pills, the release said.

Officers took Valtierrez into custody. He was charged with felony counts of armed violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm with no FOID card, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of MDMA with intent to deliver, possession of MDMA and possession of Psilocybin.

The Illinois State Police Kendall County Police Assistance Team is a multi-jurisdictional task force combating illegal narcotics, gang activity and violent crime.