Crystal Lake woman accused of driving drunk, when involved in a crash, injuring a woman

A Crystal Lake woman was accused of driving drunk Friday night when she was involved in a crash that injured a 20-year-old woman who was a passenger in another vehicle, according to Crystal Lake police and a criminal complaint on file in the McHenry County courthouse.

Jessica Krochmal, 28, of the 800 block of Crabapple Drive, was charged with one count of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class 4 felony.

If convicted, she could be sentenced to between one and three years in prison. The charge also is probational.

Police said that Krochmal was driving a 2012 Audi A4 along Ackman Road at Huntley Road at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday while under the influence of alcohol. She “was involved in a motor vehicle accident that resulted in great bodily harm or permanent disability or disfigurement” to a female passenger in another vehicle, according to the criminal complaint and police.

She was taken into custody Sunday night and as of Monday morning was being held in the McHenry County jail on $10,000 bond. She is required to post $1,000 to be released, according to the jail log.

Krochmail is due in court for preliminary hearing on Monday, Aug. 7, according to court documents.

She did not have a lawyer listed as of Monday.