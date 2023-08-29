Wonder Lake man charged with possessing meth with intent to deliver

A Wonder Lake man was charged with possessing more than 15 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, an offense that carries potentially decades in prison if convicted, McHenry County court records show.

Kameryn M. Emmanuel, 33, who also has a Chicago address listed in court records, also was charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with the intent to deliver, simple possession of two clonazepam pills and drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of stolen license plate, according to the criminal complaint.

The meth possession is a Class X felony, which if convicted of, carries a possible sentence of six to 30 years in prison. It would not be probational.

Emmanuel had multiple warrants when arrested Aug. 21, according to court records and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Emily Matusek. The case filed Aug. 21 is his only in McHenry County.

He is being represented by the McHenry County Public Defender’s Office.

He was residing in the 7000 block of Catalpa Drive, Wonder Lake, where a search warrant was executed, Matusek said. During the search, the drugs and stolen license plates were found, she said.

Emmanuel remained in the McHenry County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon with bond set at $150,000, according to the jail log and court records. If he’s able to post the required 10%, he likely would remain in custody.

He has a no-bond Cook County arrest warrant from March 14 and a DuPage County one from March 22, Matusek said. The DuPage County warrant has bond set at $3,000 plus a $75 fee for failing to appear in court.