Sterling landlord charged with criminal housing management; 2 hazardous apartments condemned: police chief

A Sterling landlord has been charged after an investigation into the living conditions at an apartment complex discovered pest and rodent infestation, no smoke detectors or carbon monoxide detectors, broken/missing windows and doors, garbage conditions, lack of heating and other life-safety issues, according to city officials.

Jestun R. Gatz, 47, of Sterling, was charged with criminal housing management, a Class A misdemeanor, Sterling Police Chief Pat Bartel and Sterling Building and Zoning Superintendent Amanda Schmidt announced Wednesday.

Sterling police were notified in December about dangerous and potential life-safety issues at an apartment housing complex in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue in Sterling, according to a news release.

Bartel said those complaints, as well as an earlier incident at the apartment, led to a criminal investigation of the property, the property conditions and the property owner. The investigation was conducted in conjunction with an ordinance investigation by Sterling’s code enforcement department, Bartel said.

Based on the investigation, two apartments at the complex were condemned because of the hazardous living conditions found in each, according to the release.

The criminal complaint was filed April 7, according to court documents. Gatz was issued a notice to appear at 9 a.m. May 22 in Whiteside County Circuit Court.