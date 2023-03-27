Here are the candidates for Kane County races in the April 4 consolidated election

The consolidated election is Tuesday, April 4, and below is a list of candidates for Kane County races.

Shaw Local News Network sent candidate questionnaires to all candidates. The questionnaires were published unedited and in the candidates’ own words. Not all candidates completed the questionnaires.

Batavia City Council

WARD 1

Christopher Solfa

WARD 2

Alan Wolff

WARD 3

Dan Chanzit

WARD 4

Thomas Connelly

WARD 5

Abby Beck

WARD 6

Tim Lanci

WARD 7

Kenan Alexander Miller

Batavia Public School District 101 Board of Education (3 seats)

Raquel Gonzalez-Thomas

Danielle Sligar

Jeffery Robert Arulandu

Cathy Dremel

Jeffrey Ekstrom

Kris Rayman

Gabrielle Fender

Batavia Public Library Board of Trustees (3 seats)

Elizabeth Larson

Andrew Deitchman

Daniel R. Russo

Batavia Park District Board of Commissioners (2 seats)

Charles Cain

Samantha “Sam” Bell

Julie Larson

Village of Campton Hills

Village President

Michael Tyrrell

Barbara Wojnicki

Trustee for 4-year term (three seats)

Michael Warick

Wendy White Eagle

Janet Burson

Timothy Morgan

Sue George

Rob Klinkey

Nicolas Boatner

Charles Cappell

Central School District 301 Board of Education (4 seats)

Eric Nolan, Plato Township

Jeff Gorman, Campton Township

Morgan Pappas, Elgin Township

Village of Elburn Board of Trustees (3 seats)

William C. Grabarek

Chris Hansen

Luis Santoyo

Geneva City Council

WARD 1

Anais Bowring

WARD 2

Bradley Kosirog

WARD 3

Dean Kilburg

WARD 4

Martha Paschke

Gabriel Kaven

WARD 5

Craig Maladra

Geneva School District 304 Board of Education

Four-year term (three seats)

Paul Radlinski

Robert Larry Cabeen

Brent Nakayama

Molly Ansari

Brittney Quinn Sopcak

Andrea Heeg

Unexpired 2-year term (two seats)

Stephanie Bellino

Willard C. Hooks, Jr.

Geneva Park District Board of Commissioners (two seats)

Douglas Jones

Peter Cladis

Timothy Fara

Kaneland School District 302 Board of Education (4 seats)

Ryan Joseph Kleisner, Campton Township

Bob Mankivsky, Blackberry Township

Aaron McCauley, Blackberry Township

St. Charles City Council

WARD 1

Jessica Bridges

Tom Galante

Mark M. Foulkes

WARD 2

Arthur J. Lemke

Jayme Muenz

WARD 3

John Edward Frank

WARD 4

Laurel Moad

David Pietryla

WARD 5

Ed Bessner

St. Charles School District 303 Board of Education

Four-year term (3 seats)

Dolores J. Van Hiel

Becky McCabe

Joseph “Joe” Patrick Lackner

Matthew T. Kuschert

Lauren Duddles

Elias Palacios

Barbara Diepenbrock

Two-year unexpired term (1 seat)

Thomas Lentz

Mike Backer

Richard Rivard

St. Charles Public Library Board of Trustees (2 seats)

Karen Kaluzsa

Allison Lanthrum

Bonnie Dauer

Anthony Catella

St. Charles Park District Board of Commissioners (3 seats)

Jim Cooke

Peggy McCarthy

Taylor Berube

Bob Thomson

Matt Rodgers

Village of Sugar Grove Board of Trustees (3 seats)

Heidi Lendi

Sean Michels

Matthew Bonnie

Béla (Bill) Suhayda

Anthony “Tony” Speciale

The Kane County Chronicle is still accepting candidate questionnaires and is posting them once candidates submit them. If you are a candidate who has not received a questionnaire, please email us at editorial@kcchronicle.com.