Here are the candidates for Kane County races in the April 4 consolidated election

The consolidated election is Tuesday, April 4, and below is a list of candidates for Kane County races.
Shaw Local News Network sent candidate questionnaires to all candidates. The questionnaires were published unedited and in the candidates’ own words. Not all candidates completed the questionnaires.
Batavia City Council
WARD 1
Christopher Solfa
WARD 2
Alan Wolff
WARD 3
Dan Chanzit
WARD 4
Thomas Connelly
WARD 5
Abby Beck
WARD 6
Tim Lanci
WARD 7
Kenan Alexander Miller
Batavia Public School District 101 Board of Education (3 seats)
Danielle Sligar
Gabrielle Fender
Batavia Public Library Board of Trustees (3 seats)
Andrew Deitchman
Batavia Park District Board of Commissioners (2 seats)
Charles Cain
Samantha “Sam” Bell
Village of Campton Hills
Village President
Trustee for 4-year term (three seats)
Wendy White Eagle
Rob Klinkey
Nicolas Boatner
Central School District 301 Board of Education (4 seats)
Eric Nolan, Plato Township
Jeff Gorman, Campton Township
Morgan Pappas, Elgin Township
Village of Elburn Board of Trustees (3 seats)
William C. Grabarek
Chris Hansen
Luis Santoyo
Geneva City Council
WARD 1
WARD 2
Bradley Kosirog
WARD 3
WARD 4
WARD 5
Craig Maladra
Geneva School District 304 Board of Education
Four-year term (three seats)
Brittney Quinn Sopcak
Andrea Heeg
Unexpired 2-year term (two seats)
Willard C. Hooks, Jr.
Geneva Park District Board of Commissioners (two seats)
Peter Cladis
Kaneland School District 302 Board of Education (4 seats)
Ryan Joseph Kleisner, Campton Township
Bob Mankivsky, Blackberry Township
Aaron McCauley, Blackberry Township
St. Charles City Council
WARD 1
WARD 2
WARD 3
John Edward Frank
WARD 4
WARD 5
Ed Bessner
St. Charles School District 303 Board of Education
Four-year term (3 seats)
Matthew T. Kuschert
Two-year unexpired term (1 seat)
Thomas Lentz
St. Charles Public Library Board of Trustees (2 seats)
Anthony Catella
St. Charles Park District Board of Commissioners (3 seats)
Peggy McCarthy
Village of Sugar Grove Board of Trustees (3 seats)
Sean Michels
Matthew Bonnie
Béla (Bill) Suhayda
The Kane County Chronicle is still accepting candidate questionnaires and is posting them once candidates submit them. If you are a candidate who has not received a questionnaire, please email us at editorial@kcchronicle.com.