Geneva D-304 incumbent Stephanie Bellino seeks 2-year term

GENEVA – Incumbent Geneva District 304 board member Stephanie Bellino is running unopposed for a two-year unexpired term in the April 4 consolidated election.

Bellino is one of two candidates for two unexpired two-year terms.

Bellino spoke about her candidacy at a Feb. 16 candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Central Kane county at the Geneva Public Library.

Per League rules, Bellino gave a 30-second statement on her platform.

“I was appointed last September so in these five months, I have learned a lot about our district and about our board – and (I’m) just excited to continue on,” Bellino said.

Bellino said she is a mother to three children who attend Geneva schools, the wife of a teacher, an alum of the district and she volunteers in the schools and in the community.

“I’m running to maintain our tradition of excellence that the community has come to expect in the district,” Bellino said.

The other candidate for the unexpired term is newcomer Willard C. Hooks Jr., who did not attend the forum.

The full forum is available online at www.youtube.com.