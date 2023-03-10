Barbara Wojnicki, Campton Hills Village President election questionnaire

Full Name: Barbara Wojnicki

What office are you seeking? President - Village of Campton Hills

What is your political party? Republican - however, this is a non-partisan election

What is your current age? 70 years old

Occupation and Employer: Campton Township Deputy Clerk

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Campton Township Trustee - 1996 - 1998

Kane County Board Representative - 1998 - 2022

City: Village of Campton Hills, Illinois

Campaign Website: Barb4President.com

Education: I currently hold an Associates Degree in Business Management and Accounting

Community involvement: I volunteered as one of the pioneers of Township Open Space. We, together for more than two years, worked on presenting a referendum to our residents which would protect open space, farmland and historic buildings in Campton Township into perpetuity. We were successful and today Campton Township currently holds the largest amount of Township Open Space acreage in the State of Illinois.

I also volunteered many hours working at Campton Township’s yearly Prairie Festivals.

I am a member of the Conservation Foundation Advisory Council.

Also, I currently am a member of the Campton Township Preservation Society.

Marital status/Immediate family: We currently have two grown, beautiful and successful children.

Why are you running for office?

I have several years of Government experience and have earned the reputation of working with our residents in our communities. I will encourage many of our neighbors to get involved with our Village Government and work along with them. As an elected official, it is our duty to listen closely to the concerns and suggestions of our electors. Also, I will work with our Village Trustees and give them a more active role on our Committees and in our Government.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have more than 20 years experience serving as the Kane County Board Representative and Forest Preserve Commissioner in District #15, which includes the Village of Campton Hills. The Village of Campton Hills residents are very active and engaged in our community and I will make certain their voices and concerns are heard. I will also work with my Trustees for the betterment of our residents.

I have also chaired and served on many different Kane County Committees; i.e. 12 years as Chair of the Kane County Energy and Environment Committee, Vice Chair of Development Committee, Vice Chair of Public Health. Wearing my Kane County Forest Preserve hat, I was Forest President President Pro Tempore and Chairman of Planning and Utilization Committee.

I have worked diligently for land and historic preservation and responsible government.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

Our own Second Amendment to the United States Constitution states, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed”. I strongly believe in our United States Constitution and the right of self protection.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

The Village of Campton Hills Police Department is to be commended for keeping our Village of Campton Hills one of the safest communities in the State of Illinois. According to Alarms.org, Campton Hills ranks 12th in the top 100 safest community. We are very fortunate to have a Village Police Department that is strongly dedicated to keeping our residents safe always and during these current times.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

For our Kane County residents that wanted to be vaccinated, the elected Kane County Board Members voted to open a free vaccination clinic at the former Sam’s Club in Batavia, Illinois. The City of Batavia was very generous and contributed to some of the expenses.

Whether people were for or against mask mandates, I can see both sides of this issue. I know there were some local businesses that did not enforce a mask mandate and it was the public’s personal decision to patronize or not patronize these businesses.

I am hoping we never have to go through this again!

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned that the safety and health of our community, and all communities around the country, should be one of the most important concerns of our elected officials. Public health, safety and welfare is for the protection and well-being of our general public. Hopefully, we never have to experience any pandemic again.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

The Village of Campton Hills needs to support and work closely with the businesses in our Village. I will make certain our Village Board support bringing in new business to our empty storefronts and will respect our existing businesses.

We will encourage our residents to patronize our local businesses and for the Village to work with and help local businesses thrive in our area.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

When the Village of Campton Hills was initially formed, there was NO tax for the Village added to resident’s tax bill and today, there is still ZERO tax on our residents’ tax bill for the Village of Campton Hills!

It would be up to other governmental agencies to lower their tax levies and this would help reduce the tax burden on our residents and residents throughout Kane County.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Personally No, I am not in favor of marijuana being sold in our community, however, I would be in favor of putting a non-binding referendum question on the ballot to get public opinion from our residents.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

I would be favor of putting electric charging stations in Wasco since Wasco is our Village Center. This would be a convenience for our residents who prefer driving an electric vehicle. There are grant opportunities for electric vehicle charging stations.

Roads are another infrastructure project and the Campton Township Road District provides road improvements in the Village and Townships. Considering high inflation and costs of materials rising daily, they perform an exemplary job keeping up with road improvements.

Also, the Village received American Rescue Plan Act funds from the State of Illinois. These funds were used to expand our Village Police Department and make it more secure, which was a much needed renovation. The funds were also used to build a meeting room. However, many of our residents in the Village are on private wells and have septic fields. Many of them experience severe flooding due to broken drain tiles and spring rain. I would have put some of the grant dollars aside for a cost/share program, i.e. broken drain tiles, flooded culverts, flooded backyards and front yards, etc. This program would enable our Village to share a percent of the repair costs and bring some relief to the homeowner.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Of course I will accept the voters’ decision on Election Day.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I always have and will always work to have an open and transparent government, and will always encourage our residents to be informed and involved in our Village Government.

The Village of Campton Hills can improve on its transparent governing and I will work towards an open and transparent government.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Absolutely! My role is to make information more accessible to everyone and the ability to freely access government records.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

NO, I would not.