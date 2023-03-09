Laurel Moad, St. Charles City Council, Ward 4 election questionnaire

Full Name: Laurel Moad

What office are you seeking? St. Charles City Council, 4th Ward

What is your political party? This is a non-partisan position

What is your current age? 69

Occupation and Employer: Senior Consultant/Executive Coach, MOHR Retail

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Commissioner, St. Charles Plan Commission

City: St. Charles

Campaign Website: https://laurelmoadforstcharles.com

Education: Zoological Science - University of Michigan

Professional development:

Leadership Development Series

The Manager’s Mindset

Impact Leadership

Situational Leadership

9-box Succession Planning

Strategic Communication

Negotiation Skills

Financial Literacy, The Accounting Game

Meyers Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI)

Whole Brain Dominance Inventory (HBDI)

Learning Style Inventory (LSI)

Organizational Cultural Inventory (OCI)

DiSC Dimensions of Behavior

Certified facilitator in a suite of leadership and management programs

Community involvement: President, River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles

President, Brownstone Homeowners Association

Chairperson, Annual St. Charles Fox River Clean-up

Co-Chair, Project Daffodil

Member, St. Charles Chamber of Commerce

Marital status/Immediate family: Widow since 2015

Why are you running for office?

I am running to infuse our City Council with positivity and collaborative action. I will represent the 4th ward in a positive, respectful, and transparent manor while working objectively with fellow council members to foster open dialogue and to reach consensus on policy initiatives, development ideas and opportunities.

As the current President of the River Corridor Foundation, my affinity for the Fox River and adjacent riverfront runs deep. I will advocate for projects that will enhance the riverfront as a destination that is accessible for all. I will be an alderman committed to exploring opportunities that enhance and protect our riverfront while encouraging new recreational uses for our community and visitors alike.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

My extensive work as a retail executive and in the non-profit sector have shaped how I lead, and my diverse consulting experiences have informed how I influence. I bring a wealth of knowledge from the retail sector and understand the skills and attributes of an effective leader are consistent no matter the business. I am fiscally responsible. I have experience managing top and bottom-line results with responsibility for over $250MM in revenue, and accountability for controlling labor, net margins and other costs. My seat as a St Charles Plan Commissioner has broadened my understanding regarding process and requirements for development and has allowed me to work with our dedicated city staff, as we move forward with projects that align with the St. Charles strategic development plan. As the President of River Corridor Foundation, I’ve chaired multiple initiatives working in partnership with all city services and other non-profit groups. I fully understand the benefits of consensus building in a community.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I support safe and responsible gun ownership and firearm education that keeps our children and community safe.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Serious crime is currently not a problem in St. Charles. Like any growing community, incidents will pop up. The police are well integrated into the St. Charles community. They are a highly visible and effective police force who are responsive in addressing the offences that do occur while keeping our city officials informed.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

St. Charles had strong, open communication throughout the peak of the pandemic. Communication to the public was available on the city website, live streamed in City Council meetings and with frequent video messaging from the mayor through social media channels. The STC Chamber of Commerce worked closely with the state legislature to inform and advise its members of any benefits available to provide financial support during the difficult business climate. The mayor and City Council were creative in crafting new opportunities for our restaurants and bars to remain open by extending outdoor dining space on public property. As a result, St. Charles became a destination in the Fox Valley for al fresco dining benefiting the businesses and the local economy.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

It was important for our community to be flexible and open minded when working through the limitations imposed by the pandemic. St Charles is a strong community. The challenges of the pandemic served to bring us together. I appreciated the innovation on the part of the mayor and City Council to work with our local businesses to find creative solutions, such as al fresco dining that brought the community together. Communication was paramount. Seeking input from residents and businesses while keeping them informed was key to gaining buy-in during a difficult time.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

St. Charles has incentives available to support economic growth. These range from sales tax incentives, tax increment financing where appropriate, and small grant programs available from the St. Charles Business Alliance as well as the city. These incentives help us to diversify the portfolio of businesses in our community. For example, car dealers and gas stations are important contributors to tax income for St. Charles and lessen the burden on residential taxpayers. Grants monies available to our small businesses help support needed improvements while lessening the burden on those businesses. All of these incentives support the businesses we have and help to attract new business. To attract the desirable national businesses our residents want, St. Charles must have the residential density to satisfy the demographic requirements of these companies, whether it’s downtown or in our East and West corridors. Strategic economic development through responsible residential and business growth is a key component that will bring additional tax revenue to St. Charles.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

St. Charles receives just 10.4% of the funds from each property tax bill. These dollars are the primary resource used to fund Public Safely, Public Works and Community development. This is why it’s important for St. Charles to pursue diverse and responsible economic development and residential growth. There are numerous, exciting opportunities on the horizon from Charlestown Mall to Pheasant Run and the First St. Plaza, and each can help spur increased sales tax revenue for our city, lessening the burden on residents.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

St. Charles currently has an ordinance in place in support of recreational marijuana that allows no more than two businesses within the city limits. There is currently one business operating on the east side. There has been no noted increase in crime due to the business being in our community. To date, the existing business has generated substantial tax revenue for St. Charles. A 2nd business has recently been approved for the west side, and will open later this year.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

The aging infrastructure in St. Charles, including our network of roads, sewer and water systems are in need of significant improvements. These costs are common with mature municipalities and are something we need to be conscious of as we plan for our future. City Council has recently approved a .50% Home Rule sales tax increase, earmarking the revenue to be used for road repairs. While this tax increase is necessary in the short-term to funnel additional dollars towards road repairs, it is not a long-term solution. Over the next several years the City Council, in conjunction with staff, will need to identify a strategic and planful approach to a long-term solution that addresses the replacement and repairs required.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes – I am confident in our electoral process.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

It is imperative to ensure honest communication and to correct misinformation among the public so that residents are knowledgeable about all issues facing St. Charles.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes – once information has been declassified, it should be accessible to the public on demand.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No. I would not sign a non-disclosure with a prospective business considering development in the community. I would respect any confidential aspects of early discussions that occur before the company is prepared to formally present a proposal to the city.