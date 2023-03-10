Timothy Fara, Geneva Park District Commissioner election questionnaire

Full Name: Timothy Fara

What office are you seeking? Geneva Park District Commissioner

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? Over 60

Occupation and Employer: Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing

What offices, if any, have you previously held? 25 years as a Park District Commissioner for the Burr Ridge Park District

City: Geneva

Education: Degree in Business Management and Economics

Community involvement: 25 years as a Park District Commissioner, five years on the Burr Ridge Little league Board, 3 years as a Boy Scout Scoutmaster

Marital status/Immediate family: Married 46 years with four adult children

Why are you running for office?

I enjoyed being involved with the Burr Ridge Park District and helping guide and build it into a high-quality and very successful community park district. I would like to be a part of the Geneva Park District to bring my past experience and be a part of the Geneva community.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

25 years as Burr Ridge Park District Commissioner. Love for the Geneva area.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

It is a start in the right direction.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Every community has a concern about crime in their area. However, community involvement in a variety of park programs offers young children, young adults and adults a chance to participate in events to be a part of their community. Be someone, doing something.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Both state and local officials handle the COVID-19 pandemic to the best of their abilities.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Family and friends are the core importance in each of our lives. As a community, we can get through many things together and support each other.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Local community supported by local residents. Make our community family- and business- friendly. For over 50 years, I/we have visited Geneva and the Fox Valley area. This is why we chose to downsize and relocate to this area.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Maintain responsible budgets with good services and community involvement. Kane County needs to continue to invest in businesses, industries, and warehousing to help with the tax needs without relying solely on the residents.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I am not sure the taxes support our community if the recreational drugs create personal, family and community issues that are negative to strong values.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Maintaining safe and high-quality parks with amenities for all ages to use, indoors and outdoors. Open space areas for wildlife and recreational purposes and indoor space for events, recreational value and educational experiences.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes. I am running to bring my values to Geneva. However the voters choose, it is our rights as U.S. citizens.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Government positions must be responsible to their community. Hear what they want/need and listen to them. In a governmental position, you serve the community’s interests and not you own personal interests. Transparency above all.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes. This is how we maintain transparency in government.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No.