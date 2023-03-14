Taylor Berube, St. Charles Park District Commissioner election questionnaire

Full Name: Taylor Berube

Political Party: It is a non-partisan board; therefore, this should not be relevant. I serve everyone in the community not just people from specific political parties.

Office sought: St. Charles Park District Board Commissioner

Age: 28

Profession, employer: Behavior Analyst, Family Behavior Learning (owner)

Website: www.familybehaviorlearning.com

Education: Master’s in Applied Behavior Analysis

Community involvement: Active participant in park district programs.

Marital status/immediate family (spouse and number of children): Married with 1 son and a baby girl due in April 2023

Why are you running for office?

I am running for St. Charles Park District Board commissioner to better serve the community in which I live and participate. I want to run to give representation for young parents and other individuals that would like to have their voice heard.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I am qualified for this position because I live in the town of St. Charles, I am an active participant in the community and plan to continue to be a part of this community as I raise my children.

What does your park district do well?

The St. Charles Park District does a great job spreading the activities for the community at all different locations across St Charles such as, Primrose Farm, Hickory Knolls, Pottawattamie community center and Haines Gymnasium.

Are all constituents adequately served by the park district?

I believe that all the constituents are adequately served, however I think ongoing review of what is working and not working in our community would help ensure that we are doing the best we can.

What would you like to see improved or changed?

The park district needs to have a broader reach through technology to solicit feedback and engagement with the community. This will help with being able to hear and listen to everyone’s ideas and concerns about our park district. Once the park district establishes a broad reach, they will be able to communicate ideas and opportunities to the community it serves.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

Since I do not sit on the park district board, yet I am not aware of the cost of everything that our taxes are used for. While canvasing to get signatures I was notified by serval residents that they feel like they get taxed too much. I would have to do a more through look in order to answer this question with accuracy.

Would you support any plans to ask for a referendum proposition that would raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on? Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

I believe there are always reasons to cut or raise taxes. I would have to consider those decisions on a case-by-case basis. I would take into consideration how much would be cut or raised and if the community is really interested in those decisions.

What lessons should park district officials have learned from the pandemic?

The lessons that the park district officials should have learned from the pandemic is that we need to be able to adapt to any situation. Another lesson is that all voices are important, not just the loudest one in the room.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I agree with a transparent government. Taxpayers have the right to know how their money is being spent.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

I do support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records. Taxpayers have the right to know the information being discussed between members and how their money is being spent.