Molly Ansari, Geneva School District 304 BOE election questionnaire

Full Name: Molly Ansari

What office are you seeking? District 304 School Board Member

What is your political party? Democrat

What is your current age? 38

Occupation and Employer: Assistant Professor, Bradley University / Owner of Art of Healing

What offices, if any, have you previously held? School Board Member from March 2022 - present

City: Geneva

Campaign Website:

Education: BA: Visual Arts

MA: Counseling and Art Therapy

PhD: Counselor Education and Supervision

Community involvement: I am currently a member of various professional counseling associations both local and national.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married with two children.

Why are you running for office?

As a mental health professional, I have built my career around supporting and advocating for the mental health and safety of the community I serve. I would like to lend my voice and my skills to the Geneva Board of Education to ensure that our students’ mental health and safety are always being considered, supported and advocated for in all decisions the board is making.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I hold a Master’s Degree in Counseling and Art Therapy and a Doctoral Degree in Counselor Education and Supervision. I am a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor and own my own private practice where I provided counseling and art therapy services to children, adults and families in my community. I have been practicing for over ten years. I am also an Assistant Professor at Bradley University. I have been an educator for over seven years as well. I believe that my experience as a mental health provider and an educator uniquely add to my qualifications for this position as well as being a community member and parent to a Geneva student.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

No

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

I believe that any or all changes to the curriculum should only happen under advisement from experts in the fields related to the curriculum changes in question.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

I believe that all students should be treated fairly and equitably.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

I believe that all students should be treated fairly and equitably.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

I believe that all school districts should continue to strive to improve DEI in their district as there is always room to grow.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

I believe that all teachers should have fair and competitive salaries and retirement packages.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

I would support efforts to ensure that all teachers are paid fairly and competitively.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

At the current time, we have made an offer to a new superintendent and the goal is to compensate this position fairly.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

I would continue to support that the superintendent is compensated fairly and in line with experience and qualifications.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

I support the Board’s decision to hire a new superintendent and believe that the offer was made to a qualified candidate who will serve Geneva 304 well.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

I believe that any change to or adoption into our current curriculum should be done so with care and compassion for our students and their families. I believe that students should have access to education that helps them to grow and learn in supportive environments from experts in the field.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I commend any and all parties that had to make decisions during such a divisive and uncertain time. The pandemic was completely unprecedented and effected so many. I appreciate the compassion that was used to make decisions and am encouraged about the future moving forward.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned that nothing is certain and the world can change quickly. Community and support are vital to success and empathy and compassion are crucial to the success of our students, teachers, schools and community.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

I believe in ensuring our school is adequately funded.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

I will continue to support the success at our schools and ensure that we are appropriately funded from a diverse set of sources.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

I continue to support the need for a well funded and financially responsible school district.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I believe that transparency is what builds trust in stakeholders.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes