Bonnie Dauer, St. Charles Public Library District Trustee election questionnaire

Full Name: Bonnie Dauer

Political Party: n/a

Office sought: Trustee for St. Charles Public Library District

Age: 54

Profession, employer:

Former Cataloging Librarian, St. Charles Public Library

Former Special Projects Cataloger for CARLI, Illinois Heartland Library System

Contact information: electbonniedauerlt@gmail.com

Website:

www.electbonniedauer.info

Education:

MS Library & Information Sciences,

Knowledge Management Certificate

Dominican University

BA Speech Communication, University of Illinois, Urbana Champaign

Community involvement:

Member of St. Charles Public Library Foundation Board

President White Thorn Rd Association

VP Village of Wayne Police Pension Board

Sec Kane Repertory Theatre Board

Marital status/immediate family (spouse and number of children):

My husband and I will be celebrating our 30th anniversary this year. We have 2 adult children.

Why are you running for office?

I believe a person should be involved in their community by volunteering their time and talents. Libraries mean a great deal to me. I want to see it thrive because it is the heart of the community and I don’t want to see it destroyed from the inside.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have experience working at the St. Charles public library, participating on several boards and volunteering in the community. This unique combination makes me very qualified for the position as library trustee.

What is a library’s role in its community?

The library serves as a third place for the members of the community. A place to gather and obtain resources for research and recreation that reflect the values and beliefs of the community.

Do you support banning books from local libraries?

As a member of both the American Library Association and the Illinois Library Association, I believe in a person’s First Amendment Right to read. One person or group does not have the right to prevent another person or group from reading. Therefore, I do not support banning books. Public libraries have strict selection policies developed by professionals. I trust the professionals.

Which books would you ban from your library and why?

I would not ban a book from my library as long as it fits in the collection policy.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

I believe the voters in our district are taxed appropriately.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

It is the duty of the board of trustees to spend the existing tax income responsibly.

Would you support lowering taxes in your library district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

It is the duty of the board of trustees to ensure the tax income is used appropriately. I would not support cutting any programs or services. If the board found a way to offer the same services and programs at a lower cost to the district, I would support lowering taxes.