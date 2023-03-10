Heidi Lendi, Village of Sugar Grove Trustee election questionnaire

Full Name: Heidi Lendi

What office are you seeking? Village of Sugar Grove Trustee

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 53

Occupation and Employer: Architect: I work for Anderson Mikos Architects

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Village of Sugar Grove Plan Commissioner

Village of Sugar Grove Trustee

City: Sugar Grove

Education: Bachelor of Architecture from Illinois Institute of Technology

Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Illinois Institute of Technology

Community involvement: I have been an active Girl Scout Leader for over 10 years.

Marital status/Immediate family: I have been married to my husband, Louis, for over 30 years. I have two daughters in 10th and 11th grade.

Why are you running for office?

I love Sugar Grove’s dual identity as both a small rural community and growing suburb, and I want to help preserve it. I am very interested in nature and outdoor activities, so I want to help the Village maintain and enhance its healthy relationship with the environment. Finally, I am always receiving ideas & feedback from Sugar Grove residents and I want to make sure all their voices are heard. My experience being a small business owner, my background in City and Regional Planning, and my volunteer work in the community provide me with skills essential for accomplishing these things.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have been a resident of Sugar Grove since 2003 and have watched it change over the last 20 years. My experience as a small business owner, licensed architect, Plan Commissioner, Village Trustee, and being an active community volunteer over the years has given me a skill set that would help the Village of Sugar Grove move in the right direction.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

The Trustee position does not have much to do with the state weapons ban.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Thanks to our excellent police force, crime is not as significant of a problem in our community as it is in other communities. We are always looking for ways to make our Village safer and I support the job our police force is doing.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Considering dealing with a pandemic was new to everyone, I believe that the COVID-19 pandemic was generally handled well locally.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned that we can accomplish quite a bit as a community if we all come together. I saw people in my neighborhood offering to share hard to get items to those in need, I saw Girl Scout Troops sewing masks for retirement homes, I saw the community come together in a tough time and am proud to live here.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

The creation of the Economic Development Department has helped get more development opportunities to the Village already. We need to continue to support that department and its policy of seeking out wanted development instead of waiting to see what comes to us. If we continue to do this, I am confident that we will get the economic growth that we want.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

The Village can look for commercial growth and development to help with the tax burden on residents.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

It would depend on locations and current feedback from our residents, but in general, I believe it is a topic worth exploring and discussing.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

I look to keep our roads, sidewalks, water system, and bike paths maintained. I think our public works department has done a great job and would continue to support them. I would like to see expansion of bike paths and crosswalks throughout the village to encourage a more environmentally friendly way to travel in the Village.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Absolutely!

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I believe open transparent government is vital to a healthy community. The government works for the people and therefore must be accountable to the people.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Absolutely.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

In general no, but I would evaluate every situation as it comes up with the best interest of the community.