Jeffrey Ekstrom, Batavia Public Schools District 101 School Board election questionnaire

Full Name: Jeff EKSTROM

What office are you seeking? Batavia School Board

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 54

Occupation and Employer: Airline pilot

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Batavia

Campaign Website: No

Education: B.S. Aviation Flight Management

Community involvement: The Moose

Marital status/Immediate family: Married with 2 high school students

Why are you running for office?

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

The skills that I bring is over 30 years as an airline pilot dealing with challenging situations along with my continuous training every 9 months on leadership and problem solving. As a captain that flies the B-787 internationally, I have up to 14 crew members I manage and lead. I do not fly with the same crew members every flight, therefore I am required to be able to manage different people and situations every time I go to work. We are trained in leadership and to listen to others, get their input and opinions to solve the situation. These shills I will utilize if am elected to the school board.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

No

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

Yes we need to take a close look at the current curriculum to see where we can improve Batavia’s academic performance levels.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

If I am elected to the schools board I will work with the other school board members to make sure everyone is treated fairly.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

I hope by being elected to the school board I will be able to look into how DE&I is being implemented through out the district.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

If elected will work with the other board members to see if any changes are necessary.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

The teachers contract is up for negotiation at the end of this school year. As a board member I will work towards a contract that best needs of the teachers and the community.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

The teachers contract is up for negotiation at the end of this school year. As a board member I will work with the district and union leaders for the best outcome for the teachers and community.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

Batavia is getting a new superintendent starting after this school year. As a board member I will work with the other board members to make the superintendent is fairly compensated.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

As a board member I will work with the other board members to align compensation with needs of our community.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

I have talked over time with our current superintendent on issues related to my children. All of our conversations ended on a positive note.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

It is my understanding that the current board and district opted out.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

It could have been handled better.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned that things needed to been slowed done with knee jerk reactions. The students needed to have in person classes instead of remote learning.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

The voters of Batavia are paying close to $18,000 per student a year. That equates to about $900 per student more than nearby districts and our a performance levels are below those districts.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

No I do not support any tax increases at this time but if the economy improves take a second look at the taxpayers direction.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

Yes I would support tax cuts if there is wasteful spending. I would work with the district and other board members to make sure the district is operating efficiently.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes I will.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Open and transparent government is one of the key points that I am running on. The taxpayer needs to know and be able to find out answers to their questions and where their tax dollars are going.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes I fully support FOIA.