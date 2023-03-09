David Pietryla, St. Charles City Council, Ward 4 election questionnaire

Full Name: David Pietryla

What office are you seeking? St. Charles 4th Ward Alderperson

What is your political party? Independent/Non-Partisan

What is your current age? 43

Occupation and Employer: Manager, Government Affairs, Comcast

What offices, if any, have you previously held? St. Charles 4th Ward Alderperson.

City: St. Charles

Campaign Website: www.dave4stc.com

Education: BA; University of Illinois-Urbana/Champaign.

MA; The George Washington University.

Community involvement: St. Charles Breakfast Rotary Club.

St. Charles Education Foundation.

St. Charles History Museum.

Former Plan Commissioner.

Former Corridor Improvement Commissioner.

Former Plan Commission Liasion to the St. Charles Housing Commission.

Marital status/Immediate family: Single; no children

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office in order to give back to St. Charles; I’m committed to public service and wish to continue my public service work. I enjoy being part of the process of developing and bettering the community; I also enjoy collaborating and engaging with my neighbors and residents.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I’ve had the honor and pleasure of serving the 4th ward and the city of St. Charles for the past four years. This experience has broadened and sharpened my understanding of the process of local government, from planning and budgeting to engagement and communication. My independent thinking also sets me apart; I’m thoughtful in my decision making, and I have effectively advocated for my constituents.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

This is certainly an important topic to discuss; it is my understanding this issue is currently being reviewed in the courts, where I believe it will ultimately be decided.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

St. Charles is a very safe community. I appreciate our police department and their work to maintain that safety. I will continue to support measures that promote public safety in our community.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I believe our local response was appropriate—we prudently followed the IDPH guidelines during the pandemic.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

The pandemic was unprecedented in our lifetimes; we navigated through the pandemic as best as we could. Ultimately we fared well and acted prudently to support our local businesses with outdoor dining while promoting safe health practices.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

During my first term we hired a new economic development director; I believe this new position will foster new economic growth and opportunities. Our new director is versed in methods to attract, expand and retain existing businesses. As a matter of policy, I also support the attraction of diverse businesses to St. Charles. It is also important to invest in our infrastructure, such as roads and utilities in order to support new growth.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

My voting record reflects my support for reducing the property tax burden on residents—I voted against the last two property tax increases. Overall, I believe that government, at all appropriate times, should seek and investigate ways to reduce tax burdens on residents without compromising city services.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Locally sold recreational marijuana was approved in St. Charles nearly 4 years ago—revenues from its sale are already serving to lower the tax burden on residents.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Improving the city’s water quality and distribution system is the most important infrastructure issue the city must address. The city must identify additional sources of revenue as well as investigate any and all cost-saving measures that can be identified and eventually implemented. Any new revenue generation must also not be placed on our residents. I am optimistic that given the city’s financial position and projected increase in sales tax revenue, we can continue to move forward with our currently planned projects.

I would also like to implement the findings from our recently approved pedestrian and bikeability study that will enhance connectivity throughout St. Charles.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes, of course.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I certainly support transparency. Without it, the people are not properly informed on community issues; elected officials are not held accountable.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

I support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to use it to access records. Transparency and openness are important to maintaining a good government.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

Limiting a public official’s ability to communicate with constituents would be unfortunate. I would question the need for such a limitation before taking any action. For instance, is the result of the NDA in the best interest of the community in the long run? Would disclosure put the community at a competitive disadvantage? These are important questions to ask.