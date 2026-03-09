Chicago Bears 2026 free agency updates: Tracking the latest free agency news and notes

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles walks on the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints last season in Chicago. (Nam Huh/AP)

It’s almost time to make some deals

The phones will start ringing at 11 a.m. Monday as NFL free agency negotiations begin. Teams can negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the new league year and free agency officially start Wednesday.

The Chicago Bears are looking to build onto a roster that returned to the playoffs for the first time in five years and won its first NFC North title since 2018 under head coach Ben Johnson. Bears general manager Ryan Poles will have some more room to do it after they traded DJ Moore, released linebacker Tremaine Edmunds along with center Drew Dalman’s sudden retirement last week.

Here’s the latest free agency news. Stay here all week long for live updates from Halas Hall and across the league.

What have the Bears already done before free agency?

For a second straight year, Poles was busy during the week before free agency.

Poles made his biggest move of the offseason when he traded Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick. Not only did Poles get back an unexpected high draft pick for Moore. But he also cleared $16.5 million in salary cap space by trading Moore before June 1.

The moves continued later that day Thursday when the team reportedly released Edmunds. Chicago had allowed Edmunds to seek a suitor for the trade. But once the Bears released him, they created $15 million in cap space to potentially go after a big-time player either in free agency or through trade.

The other big move was outside of Poles’ control. Dalman’s sudden retirement created a hole at center a year after it seemed like Poles solved most of the offensive line problems. Chicago will have $10 million more in cap savings because of Dalman’s retirement.

Poles didn’t wait until the start of free agency to go find Dalman’s replacement. The Bears traded a 2027 fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for Garrett Bradbury.

Those moves opened things up cap-wise for the Bears. Chicago should have roughly $26 million in cap space after those moves. The NFL raised the salary cap to $301.2 million this season.

Who will the Bears target in free agency?

Poles’ approach in free agency this offseason will be different compared to years past.

Since taking over as Bears general manager in 2022, Poles has primarily focused on building a roster from the ground up. Now he’ll look to supplement his roster in specific areas to turn the Bears into a Super Bowl contender.

Poles hasn’t been afraid to spend money, especially last offseason. He signed Dalman, the best available center from last offseason’s free agent group, along with defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to big contracts.

The Bears could shoot for the best of the best and go after players like defensive end Trey Hendrickson. It’s clear the Bears cleared cap space to bring in a bigger contract, whether that’s through free agency or trade. There was some thought that the Bears could potentially go after the top center Tyler Linderbaum. But they’ll likely try to draft a center of the future after trading for Bradbury.

But Poles might take a more restrained approach and shop from the middle shelf if the asking price is too much for some players. The Bears will have a bunch of holes to fill. Some of the moves for the prime positions, like the pass rush, could be boosted through the draft instead.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ top positions of need heading into free agency.

Who are the top free agents?

Talks in the NFL begin with the quarterback. That will be the case again this year, even if there aren’t too many great options.

This year’s quarterback group available in free agency isn’t one of the best over the past few seasons, but there are some interesting options. Green Bay Packers backup Malik Willis has flashed at times, including against the Bears, and a team should be interested in his potential. Former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray will also be available as the Cardinals are set to release him at the start of the new league year.

There will also be some familiar veterans available for teams needing a bridge. Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers and Marcus Mariota will be available to sign.

The most robust markets will be at edge and cornerback. Hendrickson highlights the edge group along with Philadelphia’s Jaelan Phillips, the Los Angeles Chargers’ Odafe Oweh and Seattle’s Boye Mafe. Tampa Bay’s Jamel Dean, Kansas City’s Jaylen Watson, New Orleans’ Alontae Taylor and Seattle’s Tariq Woolen lead the cornerbacks group.

It will also be a good year for a team looking for a linebacker. Jacksonville’s Devin Lloyd, Atlanta’s Kaden Elliss, Kansas City’s Leo Chenal, Philadelphia’s Nakobe Dean and Green Bay’s Quay Walker are some of the best linebackers available.