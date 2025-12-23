Chicago Bears’ Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, Kevin Byard earn Pro Bowl honors

Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney celebrates earlier this season after his team's 24-20 win over the New York Giants at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Chicago Bears will have three players participating at the Pro Bowl this season. Guard Joe Thuney, center Drew Dalman and safety Kevin Byard were all named to the NFC team Tuesday.

It’s the most Pro Bowlers the Bears will have at the game since 2019 when the team brought four players.

Thuney earned his fourth straight Pro Bowl honor during his first season with the Bears. He’s been exactly what Bears general manager Ryan Poles hoped he’d be this year after Poles traded for Thuney during the offseason. Thuney hasn’t allowed a sack this season and only given up one quarterback hit.

Dalman was named to his first Pro Bowl during his first season in Chicago. He was another key offseason addition by Poles that has paid dividends in what’s been a resurgent season for the Bears under first-year head coach Ben Johnson. Dalman has done a good job of helping quarterback Caleb Williams run the offense and has allowed one sack and one quarterback hit this season.

Byard will head to his third career Pro Bowl, his first since 2021 when he went with the Tennessee Titans. He earned the honor in what’s been a big comeback season for the safety. Byard leads the league with six interceptions.

The Pro Bowl will take place on Feb. 3 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, the first time the Pro Bowl has been part of the Super Bowl experience. It will be the fourth time the game will be a non-contact flag football game instead of a traditional tackle game.