Chicago Bears’ Joe Thuney, Kevin Byard, Darnell Wright earn All-Pro honors

Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney celebrates earlier this season after their 24-20 win over the New York Giants at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Three Chicago Bears players earned AP All-Pro honors Saturday. Left guard Joe Thuney and safety Kevin Byard each received First Team honors while right tackle Darnell Wright was named to the Second Team.

Saturday marked the team’s first All-Pro recognition since cornerback Jaylon Johnson was named to the Second Team in 2023. It’s Chicago’s first time having two First Team members since 2018 and the first time two offensive linemen were named All-Pro since 1986.

Congrats to our three AP All-Pro selections! 👏 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 10, 2026

Byard earned the third All-Pro selection of his career and his first since 2021 when he won it with the Tennessee Titans. He’s had a big second season with the team and led the NFL with seven interceptions, which earned Byard his third Pro Bowl honor. Byard’s 36 career interceptions are the most by any player in the league since 2016, according to the Bears.

Thuney garnered his fifth All-Pro accolade of his career and the third straight First Team honor. He’s made a major difference for the team since Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded for him over the offseason. Thuney helped transform the Bears offensive line into one of the best in the NFL.

Wright earned his first All-Pro honor of his three-year career. The former first-round pick took a major step in 2025 and overcame an early injury to be one of the top right tackles in the NFL, which is already filled with plenty of high-end talent.