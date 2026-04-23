Streator Lions Club welcomes new member, plans summer events

Chix is located at the corner of Main and Everett streets in downtown Streator. (Mystery Diner)

The Streator Lions Club recently held its bi-monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 15, at Chix.

Attendees were welcomed by Lions Club president Steve Trzepacz. The club also welcomed new club member Alanna Rodrick.

The Lions Club will hold a memorial for recently deceased members at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at the Lions Building.

Streator Lions Club secretary Pam Podkanowicz reported the club’s Cub Club is planning on assisting with future events and participating in the July 4 parade. The club is open to children in the fourth grade.

Podkanowicz also announced the rummage sale will be held on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27.

Lions Club members will sell tickets for its upcoming Bovine Bingo set for Saturday, Aug. 29. Tickets can be bought from club members.

The Streator Lions Club’s next meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 6, at the Knights of Columbus/Oakley Club, 806 Oakley Ave., Streator.