Chicago Bears will reportedly bring back Braxton Jones on 1-year, $10 million deal

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo (left) and offensive tackle Braxton Jones get together during warmups last preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Chicago Bears will bring back their entire left tackle room from last season. The Bears will reportedly sign Braxton Jones to a one-year, $10 million deal. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the signing.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles will bring back Jones after it was uncertain whether he would be part of the Bears’ plans moving forward. Jones only played in six games for the Bears last season because of a knee injury. The Bears activated Jones from injured reserve before the team’s NFC divisional game in January.

He had won the starting left tackle spot last season, coming out of training camp after he had held the spot over the previous three seasons. Jones started the first four games of the season before he was replaced in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Theo Benedet took over as the starter before he was eventually replaced by second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo.

Poles originally drafted Jones in the fifth round of the 2022 draft out of Southern Utah. Jones played all 17 games during his rookie season and showed signs of promise. But injuries derailed his second and third seasons and delayed his offseason last year under a new coaching staff.

The Bears once again face uncertainty at the position after Trapilo injured his patellar tendon late in the NFC Wild Card game. Chicago doesn’t expect Trapilo to return late in the next season, leaving a wide-open hole at the position for the time being.

Jones will get another chance to prove what he can do fully healthy. Both Poles and Bears head coach Ben Johnson have commented in the past that they don’t truly know what Jones looks like at 100%. He’ll likely compete with Benedet, Kiran Amegadjie, and whoever else the Bears decide to add this offseason.

Chicago is still likely to look at other solutions for the spot, both in free agency and April’s draft. But Jones will get an opportunity to show what he truly does during the spring and the summer.