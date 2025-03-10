Chicago Bears reportedly boost defensive line by signing Grady Jarrett, Dayo Odeyingbo

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (97) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants this season in Atlanta. Jarrett reportedly agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bears on Monday. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik) (Danny Karnik/AP)

After focusing on turning over the offensive line to start the offseason, Bears general manager Ryan Poles diverted his attention to the defensive line Monday by reportedly agreeing to terms on a couple of free agent signings.

The Bears agreed to sign defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, according to multiple reports. Jarrett agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million contract, while Odeyingbo will sign a three-year, $48 million deal.

The free agent negotiation period began at 11 a.m. Monday, but none of the contracts reported Monday can become official until 3 p.m. Wednesday at the earliest.

Poles boosted the Bears' defensive line with experience and potential with his two signings. Jarrett is set to join the Bears after spending 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. Odeyingbo played for the Indianapolis Colts the past four seasons after they chose him in the second round of the 2021 draft.

Jarrett agreed to terms with the Bears on the same day the Falcons released him. He was a two-time Pro Bowler in Atlanta and was the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award this past season.

Jarrett brings consistency and experience to Chicago after starting 137 games and playing in 152 over 10 seasons with Atlanta. He started all 17 games last year, the sixth time in his career that he’s started every game in a season, and finished with 2.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits.

The move adds depth to the defensive tackle position for the Bears. Along with Andrew Billings and Gervon Dexter, Jarrett and his 6-foot, 290-pound frame should add a boost from the middle of the line for new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Dayo Odeyingbo Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (54) runs off the field during an NFL football game against the New York Jets this past season in East Rutherford, N.J. Odeyingbo reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the Chicago Bears on Monday. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

Odeyingbo started 19 games and played in 61 during his four seasons with the Colts. During that time, Odeyingbo has 16.5 sacks and 46 quarterback hits as he earned more playing time later in his career.

He started in 14 games, a career high, last year and played in all 17 of the Colts' games the past two season. Odeyingbo finished sixth on the Colts last season with three sacks and added 17 quarterback hits and forced two fumbles. He had 31 total tackles, seven for loss.

At 25 and 6-foot-6, 286 pounds, Odeyingbo joins the Bears defensive line as Poles looks for an edge rusher to play opposite Montez Sweat. The Bears released defensive end DeMarcus Walker three weeks ago. Poles could continue to add to the line in free agency and next month’s draft.