Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Bears

Chicago Bears re-sign linebacker D’Marco Jackson, per reports

Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson celebrates after a big defensive play during their NFL Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson celebrates after a big defensive play during their NFL Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears will be bringing back linebacker D’Marco Jackson, per multiple reports. The team reportedly signed Jackson to a two-year, $10.5 million deal.

Jackson stepped up when the Bears needed him to during his lone season with them last year. Chicago claimed Jackson off waivers in August after he had previously played under Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen when they were both with the Saints.

That signing proved to be crucial, especially in November when the Bears played without all three of their starting linebackers. Jackson became the starting middle linebacker in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and finished with 15 tackles. In Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns, Jackson recorded his first career sack and interception, which ultimately earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Jackson started in four games, plus one in the playoffs, to go along with 18 appearances in games in both the regular season and postseason. He finished the year with a career-high 43 tackles.

The move secures a dependable starter in Allen’s defense as the Bears face some uncertainty in the linebacker room. Chicago released Tremaine Edmunds on the final year of his contract last week to create more salary cap space. Noah Sewell suffered an Achilles injury in Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers and could potentially need some time to get back into for during the year.

Chicago will likely look for more linebacker reinforcements in free agency or in April’s draft, which has a talented class.

Chicago BearsDeKalb County Front HeadlinesDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front HeadlinesKane County Front HeadlinesKendall County Front HeadlinesKankakee County Front HeadlinesLake County Journal Front HeadlinesMcHenry County Front HeadlinesOgle County Front HeadlinesSauk Valley Front HeadlinesWill County Front HeadlinesTremaine EdmundsShaw Local Front Headlines
Michal Dwojak

Michal Dwojak

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.