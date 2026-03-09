Chicago Bears re-sign linebacker D’Marco Jackson, per reports

Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson celebrates after a big defensive play during their NFL Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Chicago Bears will be bringing back linebacker D’Marco Jackson, per multiple reports. The team reportedly signed Jackson to a two-year, $10.5 million deal.

Jackson stepped up when the Bears needed him to during his lone season with them last year. Chicago claimed Jackson off waivers in August after he had previously played under Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen when they were both with the Saints.

D’Marco Jackson has agreed to terms to go back to Bears on a two-yr $7.5 million deal worth up to $10.5M. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

That signing proved to be crucial, especially in November when the Bears played without all three of their starting linebackers. Jackson became the starting middle linebacker in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and finished with 15 tackles. In Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns, Jackson recorded his first career sack and interception, which ultimately earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Jackson started in four games, plus one in the playoffs, to go along with 18 appearances in games in both the regular season and postseason. He finished the year with a career-high 43 tackles.

The move secures a dependable starter in Allen’s defense as the Bears face some uncertainty in the linebacker room. Chicago released Tremaine Edmunds on the final year of his contract last week to create more salary cap space. Noah Sewell suffered an Achilles injury in Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers and could potentially need some time to get back into for during the year.

Chicago will likely look for more linebacker reinforcements in free agency or in April’s draft, which has a talented class.