Chicago Bears reportedly will sign veteran linebacker Devin Bush

The Chicago Bears filled their open starting linebacker spot Monday afternoon by bringing in a veteran.

Chicago will reportedly sign Devin Bush to a three-year, $30 million contract. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the signing.

Bush is a seven-year veteran linebacker who played for three teams during his career. He spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns and started all 17 games last season.

Bush put together one of the best seasons of his career with the Browns last year. He finished with a career-high three interceptions and returned two for a touchdown. That came along with a career-high 125 tackles, seven for a loss, as well as two sacks and four quarterback hits.

At 5-foot-11, 235 pounds, Bush was difficult to defend with his speed. Bush played on the outside and had a nose for the ball, something that Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will love to add to his defense.

The Pittsburgh Steelers originally drafted Bush at No. 10 overall out of Michigan in the 2019 draft. He started 48 games for the Steelers over four seasons, accumulating two sacks and two forced fumbles and four sacks during that time.

The Seattle Seahawks signed Bush to a one-year contract in 2023 where he mostly played special teams and was a backup linebacker.

Bush will replace former Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, whom the team released Thursday in an effort to save salary cap space. Chicago also re-signed D’Marco Jackson to a two-year deal earlier on Monday. The linebacking corps is led by T.J. Edwards, who signed a contract extension with the Bears last offseason.

The move takes care of another defensive starting spot. Chicago is set to reportedly sign safety Coby Bryant to a three-year contract. The team will also sign veteran defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.

The Bears will still need to make improvements in their defensive line and safety rooms. But with Monday’s signings, those moves will likely be smaller until the draft takes place in April.